45 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Kalvin R. Smith, 6501 Germantown Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Jason Minton, 207 Yankee Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brittany Combs, 411 Weaver Ave., Middletown; indicted on three counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Kenyatta Fuller, 716 11th Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of possession of cocaine (direct), and one count each of trafficking in cocaine (direct) and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Vulfranito Junior Gutierrez, 1331 Symmes Road, Apt. 1, Fairfield; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Jeffery M. Riley, 842 Hayes Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine.

Clint Minter, 100 S. Mound St., Somerville; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle under the influence, and driving under suspension.

Ashley Listerman, 1824 W. Elkton Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael T. Bowlin, 9356 Badder St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of identity fraud.

Bakari J. Sudberry, 3117 Andrew St., Middletown; indicted on one count of burglary.

Timothy A. Griffin, 2517 Chestnut St., Middletown; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Sheyenne Nicole Sizemore, 230 Lindale Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Aimee L. Craft, 968 North F St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edward Darrell Benjamin, 420 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault (direct), having weapons while under disability, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (direct), carrying concealed weapons, possessing a defaced firearm, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse Robert Black Sr., 12057 Elkwood Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of sexual battery, and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Terina L. Miller, 2007 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of assault.

Johnathon William Burley, 4918 Windsor Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Jose Rafael Ulloa Rodriguez, 741 Heaton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure of duty to register (direct).

Jeremiah N. Gilliam, 6930 Mount Vernon St., Apt. 16, Middletown; indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct).

Robert A. Harris, 7139 Becky Drive, Middletown; indicted on two counts of aggravated theft (direct), and one count of misuse of credit cards (direct).

Ta’Tianna Ward, 7524 Edgemont Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class (direct), misuse of credit cards (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Kyle Steven Grubb, 2282 S. Lakeman Drive, Bellbrook; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; possession of a fentanyl-related compound; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Darrell Lacey Jones, 144 Avondale Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of tampering with records, forgery, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Ta’Marian Maurice Grigsby, 2974 Elim Estates Drive, Columbus; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Xavier Naz Jay Calil Jackson, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Samuel James Metcalf Jr., 470 David Blvd., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Raymond Earl Flack, II, 3116 Yankee Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Saylor, 54 Poplar St., Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jacquelyn Kay Buskirk, 124 Cherry St., Springboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and possession of drugs.

Michael Anthony Weatherspoon, 110 Niks Pass, Mount Orab; indicted on one count of theft.

Derrick Michael Hartness, 1064 Colonal Circle. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Ronald Joseph Gregory, 405 Storms Road, Dayton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Clinton Wayne Justice, 143 Boulder Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brittany Marie Grogean, 37 W. Lytle 5 Points Road, Springboro; indicted on one count each of tampering with records, and forgery.

Craig D. Gilbert, 72 Lauretta Mae Drive, Apt. B, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, and endangering children.

Katlyn Elizabeth Gillis, 2409 Crew Circle, Dayton; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; obstructing official business; and resisting arrest.

Owen William Ervin, 90 Crest Oak Court, Springboro; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Walter Terry Bowling, 948 Southline Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, domestic violence, and aggravated menacing.

Neil Anthony Muennich, LKA 1069 Olympia Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and petty theft.

Derek Pouell Vincent, 4246 W. 8th St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather Jessica Cooper, 15 Fitzgerald, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Lamar Palmer, 2311 Iroll Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts each of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Timothy Thurman Brown, 8850 U.S. 62W, Cynthiana, KY.; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jason Derrick Jowers, 9454 Blue Ash Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of rape, sexual battery, and gross sexual imposition.