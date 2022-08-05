45 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Neco D. Sheard, 1033 Woodside Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons while under disability.

Chancellor D. Knight, 315 E. State St., Trenton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, operating a vehicle under the influence, and driving under suspension.

Eugene Wright, 2970 Wilbraham Road, Apt. F, Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Kaiden Alexander Isacc Cantrell, 583 Valley Forge Court, Franklin; indicted on two counts of felonious assault (direct), and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (direct), participating in criminal gang (direct), failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability (direct), and endangering children.

Christopher A. Lockett, 1523 W. Second St., Dayton; indicted on two counts of domestic violence, and one count each of intimidation (direct) and violating a protection order (direct).

Austin Bradley Carr, 1520 Brown St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of assault, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.

Jessica Santos, 1470 See Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Shawna S. Hudson, 330 W. 2nd St., Montgomery County Jail, Dayton; one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possessing drug abuse instruments (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

Alfred Phillips, Jr., 8039 Mildmay Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Michael R. Harvey, 20 N. 6th St., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Phillip Joseph Wright, 373 Hasting Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Joseph P. Martin, 3842 South St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation and criminal trespass.

Samuel David Browning, 6929 Gail Sue Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Edward Bernard Sinkfield, 5 Hurm St., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of theft and one count of petty theft.

David Redley Hamman, 255 Judy Drive, Oxford; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Melissa Klepinger, 1300 Girard Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Cameron Jerva Dejuan Platt, 32 N. 5th St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct), improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Thomas J. Flanagan, 3350 S. Main St., Lot 61, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Travis M. Davis, 2019 Wellington Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Timothy Jason Blanton, 7591 Elk Creek Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises, using weapons while intoxicated, and carrying concealed weapons.

Cody Kip Smallwood, 2142 Parkamo Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Gregory Scott Parker Jr., 401 Jeff Scott Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Chad Edward Wilson, 11775 Lebanon Road, Sharonville; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin (direct), possession of heroin (direct), aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Fernando Alonso Gutierrez, 120 Harrison St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Jean Ferreira Nunes, 701 E. Coco Plum Circle, Apt. 7, Fort Lauderdale, Fl.; indicted on one count each of vandalism, assault, aggravated menacing, and criminal trespass.

Jesse Lee Allen Myers, 610 Granada Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Casey Wade Morris, 9 Schenck St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Clarence Junior Ford, 4822 Winona Terrace, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property.

Troy Dean Hunter Jr., 442 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft, and petty theft.

Jesse Wayne Edwards, 142 Astro Court, Germantown; indicted on one count each of theft and vandalism.

Jordan Smith, 6737 Duryea Court, Dayton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Bobby D. Trent, 6748 Aljen Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, theft, and criminal trespass.

Nathan Benjamin Jayjohn, 60 Poplar St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of identity fraud, possessing criminal tools, furnishing false information to officer issuing traffic ticket, operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Jorden Elizabeth Monce, 2357 Middletown Eaton Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of identity fraud and possessing criminal tools.

Kayla Marie Beiting, 86 Shadow Lake, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Porsha Lavante Hill, 5116 Hawaiian Terrace, Apt. 6, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft and obstructing official business.

Christopher Sandlin, 990 E. Ridge Drive, Apt. 20, Lebanon; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Destiny Marie Jimenez, 1009 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Brian Leslie Shelton, 51 Oxford Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph McPeters V, 566 Pauline Drive, South Lebanon; indicted on one count each of disrupting public services, domestic violence, obstructing official business, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Violet Olivia Puhala, 648 Auburn St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; possession of a fentanyl-related compound; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Jason Reed Lawson, 350 Chadwick Place, Fairborn; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Ricky William Taylor, 128 Clay St., Lebanon; indicted on one count of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance.

Pamela Sue Colliver, 8292 Gustin-Rider Road, Blanchester; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Fredrico Silva Teixeira, 720 Corona Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of abduction, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and domestic violence.