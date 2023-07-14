45 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Jeffery W. Powers, 1312 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica M. Hunt-Clark, 1717 Manchester Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of heroin.

Shannon Marie Proffitt, 2033 Pater Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Maurice Sutton, 1301 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence (direct), and operating a vehicle under the influence of methamphetamine (direct).

Trevor Edward Slack, 7495 Hastings Point, West Chester; indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Joseph M. Torres, 120 Harrison St., Middletown; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Hunter L. Carpenter, 2039 Benninghofen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Briana Nicole Smith, 12191 Regency Run Court, Apt. 7, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Matthew Benjamin Miller, 5354 College Corner Pike, Oxford; indicted on one count each of burglary, and violating a protection order.

Sterling Wayne Downs Sr., 5341 Camp Road, Trenton; indicted on two counts of domestic violence, and one count each of kidnapping, robbery, assault (direct), endangering children, and violating a protection order (direct).

Jacob D. Wheeler, 812 S. First St., Trenton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Wyatt R. Deaton, 2711 S. Main St., Middletown; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Alyse C. Santiago, 119 Webster Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct), and public indecency (direct).

Kelvin W. Asher, 160 Gregory Branch Road, Manchester, Ky.; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Michael S. Perry, 5493 S. Dixie Hwy., Franklin; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Charles Andrew Rogers, 510 S. McKinley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Christopher Alan Floyd, 2029 Wayne Madison, Trenton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Charles R. Sherrick, III, 39 S. Rose St., Chillicothe; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Fred T. Brotherton, 208 3rd St., Trenton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Christopher D. Feirstein, 1020 Reservoir St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Gary Lewis, 7063 Shaker Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, failure to stop after an accident, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Simeon Benyedhudahben Israel, 2900 University Pkwy., Lawrenceville, Ga.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Tony Cheyenne Withrow, 943 Winsray Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Brian Hobert Strong, 2141 Fairfax Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Tiffany Renee Kirkland, 90 Crosstown Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Rebekah Renee Mullins, 1408 Girard Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, failure to stop after an accident, and right of way at a stop sign or yield sign.

Aryanna Celia Barreiro, 6619 Windmill Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility; possession of cocaine; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Phillip Albert McHerron, 4099 Victory Parkway, Unit 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aliyah Santos Corona, 104 Holly Lane, Mason; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Michael Austin Johnson, 1125 Bishop Drive, Apt. C, Dayton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Hunter Vincent Rowe, 205 Keeneland Court, Monroe; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish, and possessing criminal tools.

Michael Phillip Graham, 3613 Steeple Chase Lane, Apt. 2B, Maineville; indicted on one count each of illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle Allen Morrow, 1306 N. Main St., Dayton; indicted on six counts of trafficking in marijuana, five counts of possessing criminal tools, and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of marijuana.

Da’Von Mareec Hall, 1588 Shiloh Springs Road, Apt. A, Dayton; indicted on seven counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, four counts of possessing criminal tools, three count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and two counts each of felonious assault, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Jo’Von Marcus Hall, 1588 Shiloh Springs Road, Apt. A, Dayton; indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Da’Marria Tishia Barker, 1841 Palisades Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of permitting drug abuse.

Darren Joel Lowe, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of harassment with a bodily substance, and assault.

Akiva Tashon Hunter, 2661 Traminsville Road, Toledo; indicted on two counts of harassment with a bodily substance.

Larry Jamaal Broadnax, 5513 Autumn Woods Drive, Apt. 1, Dayton; indicted on five counts of aggravated possession of drugs; and one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility; and possession of drugs.

Perry Dillon Moore, 1111 Deerfield Road, Apt. 101, Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Larry Robert Schell, 3106 Beech Ave., Latonia, Ky.; indicted on one count each of burglary and misdemeanor theft.

Brandon Tyler Pate, 746 Julia Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or combination of them; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Joshua Ray Malicote, 350 Forge Drive, Lebanon; indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and one count each of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Jakara Money Collins, 4327 W. Rice St., Apt. 401, Milwaukee, WI.; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Bernard Thomas Clark, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.