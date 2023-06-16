44 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Daniel J. Moore, 2150 Aaron Drive, Apt. 1, Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Regina Gleason, 836 Carlisle Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony S. Barber, 716 E. Main St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Ronnie Reed, 121 Curryer Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, tampering with evidence, and possession of cocaine (direct).

Steven Andrew Campbell, 112 S. Clinton St., Apt. 405, Middletown; indicted on two counts of theft, and one count of receiving stolen property.

Steven T. Lagedrost, 357 Hampshire Drive, Apt. 34C, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Stasha Nashea Johnson, 1914 Republic Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

Demonte I. Reese, 4510 Colerain Ave., Apt. 16, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine (direct), and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Dontae L. McCloud, 1094 Jackson St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability (direct), and having weapons while under disability.

Gary A. Baker, 1436 Parkamo Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of heroin (direct).

Jerry E. Orender II, 5062 Mosiman Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility.

Keith Pruitt, 12 Danielle Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Raymond E. Flack, II, 343 Oxford State Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of burglary, safecracking, possessing criminal tools, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Jasiah Paddy, 2014 Sundale Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Gregory L. Goins II, 149 Cottonwood Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Amarius Montae Gates, Inmate, Butler County Jail, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated robbery.

Christopher Spicer, 306 Bavarian St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of vehicular assault, and one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under suspension.

William W. Rider, 1701 Oberon Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of endangering children and endangering children (direct).

Payton Parks, 855 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons.

Bryan D. Gibson, 1205 Maple Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and failure to appear.

Ronald Reed, 121 Curryer Drive, Middletown; indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide (direct), and one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence (direct), and operating a vehicle under the influence of cocaine metabolite (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

James AJ Miller, 1005 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Melissa Irene Jones, 3805 Lost Willow Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of telecommunications fraud, grand theft, and tampering with records.

Clint B. Irvin, 3089 Crest Road, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents.

Christopher William Blust, 8917 Maineville Road, Mainville; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; carrying a concealed weapon; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; endangering children; and using weapons while intoxicated.

Lauren Elizabeth Schlotterbeck, LKA 9644 Russline Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count of forgery.

Jeremy Scott Sudbrink, LKA 11347 Lippelman Road, Apt. 245, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Jonnie Palmer Palm, LKA 331 Bridge St., Waverly; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

James Matthew Salmons, LKA 674 N. Broadway St., Room 264, Lebanon; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Timothy Michael Duhamel, 1917 Manchester Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Darian Storm Gray, 6769 Middletown Germantown Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of drugs.

Jennifer Joyce Michel, 1726 Dale Ridge Road, New Carlisle; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amy Nicole Lee, 3643 Werk Road, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of theft.

Michael Eugene Lindblad, 500 Broadway St., Maineville; indicted on one count of aggravated burglary.

Christopher Demetrius Duncan, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

David Andrew Dieckman, 113 Willow Grove Drive, Springboro; indicted on 10 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, and six counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Don Wooding Taylor III, 509 Clifton Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of burglary, criminal damaging or endangering, and domestic violence.

Monique Nicole Smith, 2506 Queen City Ave., Apt. 12, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Kip Keino Hightower, 2502 North Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Hiram Ray Marion, 3249 Pansy Road, Clarksville; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey Scott Reeder, 307 E. Circle Drive, Mason; indicted on three counts of assault, and one count each of obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Jessica Diane Johnson, 7646 Washington Park Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Breanna Nicole Phillips-Wallace, 310 1/2 Ludlow Ave., Springfield; indicted on one count of theft.

Steven Timothy Anderson, 831 Linden Ave., Newport, Ky.; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and theft.