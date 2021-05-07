44 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Issacc D. Pruden, 1840 Vance St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Joseph Henry Hodapp, 611 Heaton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Dylan Cheek, 945 Greenwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft, tampering with records (direct), and theft by deception (direct).

Jennifer R. Reece, 962 Sanders Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, misuse of credit cards, and misuse of credit cards (direct).

Rocky Allen Whicker, Jr., 423 Meadow Lane, Trenton; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class (direct), and misuse of credit cards.

Owen Mark Bowen, 1927 Erie Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Klair Garrett, 5393 Eastgate Drive, Apt. 1, Fairfield; certified back to the lower court on one count each of possessing drug abuse instruments and obstructing official business, and indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Jordan McKinney, 3795 Richard Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business.

Dustin Vanover-Morris, 638 Lafayette, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Cameron Henderson, 1675 Howell Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of possession of marijuana.

Robert Stracke, 6144 Stone Hill Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Antion D. Walton, 210 Bavarian St., Apt. C, Middletown; indicted on one count each of permitting drug abuse and driving under suspension.

Isiah Printup, 2687 Cobble Circle, Moraine; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and receipt of proceeds derived from the commission of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings.

Terrance L. Walton, 110 N. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and receipt of proceeds derived from the commission of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings.

Barry Smiley, 2005 Woodlawn, Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of assault.

Justin Glenn Nix, 800 Cleveland Ave., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Alan W. Kaiser, 31 Warr Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Explore 2 indicted for shooting at Middletown bar last month

Elloitt A. Combs, 277 N. Northhamton, Dayton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Travis Uhl, 2350 Gardner Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Summer Hill, 3600 Jewell Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hallan Jeronimo Sales, 433 Sheffield Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Adam Depascale, 7626 Shawnee Lane, Apt. 103, West Chester; indicted on one count each of aggravated arson, aggravated arson (direct), attempted felonious assault (direct), and domestic violence.

Dustin Vanover-Morris, 638 Lafayette, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of drugs (direct), aggravated burglary (direct), and assault (direct).

Terry K. Smith, 4909 Rockdale Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary (direct) and assault (direct).

Kelli Roberts, 11357 Trailing Oak, Miamisburg; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brian A. Rose, 1184 Goodman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Nathan Allen Duff, 1813 Carolina St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of failure to appear (direct).

Kent A. Ricke, 6112 Celestial Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of failure to appear (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Chelsea Savannah Stuparich, 6 Annadale Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Martin Heinly, 11210 Green Ash Court, Louisville, Ky.; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Alan C. Lollis, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

James C. Griffin, 50 Orchard St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, criminal trespass, and obstructing official business.

Jessica Renee Poteet, 109 Van Horn Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and criminal trespass.

Daniel Francis Rife, Warren County Jail; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Bradley Collins, 6055 Manchester Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, and petty theft.

Benjamin Matthew Brinker, 1005 Mill St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; receiving stolen property; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Joseph Andrew Burkhart, 10747 Collins Riley Road, Blanchester; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and theft.

Reedis Rocky McCoy III, 7754 Sharts Road, Springboro; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Steven James Hood, 4971 Pleasant Ave., Lot 27, Fairfield; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Theodore James Paparodis, 2907 Minot Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Herlon Clay Curtis, 2103 Arlington Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher Robert Williams, 1108 Hayes Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Kara Centers, 3606 Darcie Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Lance Runion, 7831 Hunt Club Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault.