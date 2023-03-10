43 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

William J. Clemmons, 3136 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Casey Nelson Johnson, 8001 N. Dwyer Road, Okeana; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault (direct), operating a vehicle under the influence, and assault (direct).

Robert D. Childers, 527 Young St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brian Macias-Soto, 1114 Edison Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in cocaine (direct).

Cheyenne Anderson, 2711 St. Main St., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Tristin Smith, 50 Donna Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying concealed weapons.

Jesse Blaine Ellison, 2312 Elbe Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, failure to appear, and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Delmar James Gagaris, 275 Burman Ave., Apt. A, Trotwood; indicted on one count each of burglary (direct), and grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct).

Sean Moon, 19 N. 6th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Linda Amber Manning, 425 Clover St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Bradley M. Mayberry, 4002 Bogg Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (direct), driving under OVI suspension, and obstructing official business.

Travis Lee Kelly, 204 N. Main St., Brownsville, In.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and petty theft.

Amanda Radenheimer, 416 Hunter Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Dustin Jeffrey Retherford, 1906 Bell Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Justin E. Eldridge, 861 N. Main St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of burglary, and grand theft.

Timothy Lazier, 849 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Denise Margaret McCallum, 2485 Downing Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under suspension.

Payton Ruffin, 1790 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Kristie A. Hubbard, 2126 Hill Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Terry Wayne Adkins, 528 N. 6th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Sandra J. Benz, 2618 Chesterfield Court, Apt. 20, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts each of forgery, and receiving stolen property.

Bradley Abner, Jr., 4312 Tytus Ave., Apt. 12, Middletown; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

William Lloyd Hupp, 127 Mulberry St., Wilmington; indicted on one count each of abduction, assault, and telecommunications harassment.

Nathan Scott Sunnycalb, 404 E. Pike St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Joseph Christopher Broderick, 7584 Trailwind Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Bradley Antwann Cameron, 165 Hezekiah Weatherby Road, Mendenhall, MS.; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property.

David Lee Lewis, 6307 Collegevue Place, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; unauthorized use of a vehicle; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction; obstructing official business; and criminal damaging or endangering.

Jacob Ray Carroll, 1710 Denison Ave., Cleveland; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Jacob Ryan Braude, 2915 Farnham Road, Richfield; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and receiving stolen property.

Thomas Andrew Griffith, 103 Henrick Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of L.S.D., having weapons while under disability, and falsification.

Christy Ann Hendricks, 1015 E. Pearl St., Apt. B, Miamisburg; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Stephen Robert Stinebuck, 4553 Buxton Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Damon Christopher Frazier, 7249 Brookcrest Drive, Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, and robbery.

Kenneth W. Reynolds, Jr., 3998 Stonegate Square W., Columbus; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; failure to stop after an accident; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Kayla Elizabeth Freeman, 2115 Wayne Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in drugs, and possession of drugs.

David Best, 5787 Ohio 63, Post Office Box 120, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and trafficking in drugs.

Gregory Fahrenbruck, 556 W. Main St., Apt. 2, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of failure to register, and failure to provide notice of change in vehicle information or identifiers.

Jeremy Lee Hasty, 4251 Flotron Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; obstructing official business; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Christopher Hughes, 1523 Hamilton Road, Brooksville, KY.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jules Capone Gilbert Owens, 3206 Beatrice Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Tyre Emanuel Adams, 7427 Montgomery Road, Apt. 23, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Edward George, 3040 Glenway Ave., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of forgery and theft.

Christopher Paul Presta, 1833 W. Perkin Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.