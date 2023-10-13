43 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Quincy L. Burton, 3498 Boudinet Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and domestic violence.

Andrea C. Green, 1093 Eaton Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Welbert Louis, 533 S. 11th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary and aggravated burglary (direct).

Douglas Theis, 77 Ramsey Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Devin Ryan Wegford, 376 Three Rivers Parkway, Addyston; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Cameron Thomas Teater, 948 Bloomfield Court, Trenton; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Dana Nicole Newman, 7425 Joan Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.

Aaron Lee Latimore, 2717 Groveland St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Daron Stanley Wyatt, 1753 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, theft of drugs, resisting arrest, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stasha Darlene Nelson, 3106 Mohawk St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Andrea C. Green, 1093 Eaton Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Vulfranito Junior Gutierrez, 854 Ross Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Ryan Douglas Larison, 201 Hydepark Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, having weapons while under disability (direct), receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

John Henry Nelson, 523 Elm Grove Terrace, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and tampering with evidence.

Justin C. Pardue, 972 Union Road, Xenia; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and endangering children (direct).

Regina M. Hargrove, 7045 Glenmeadow Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and criminal trespass.

Michael James Thomas Amburgy, 417 Short St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of endangering children (direct).

Crystal A. Luikart, 616 Miami St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of theft from a person in a protected class (direct), and one count of misuse of credit cards (direct).

Kelly Glen Oliver, 304 Kerry St., Trenton; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Joseph Jon Edson, 1400 Helma Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

William L. Fowler, 621 W. Xenia Drive, Fairborn; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

William Russell Lee Peters, 216 W. Sherry Drive, Trotwood; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Lonnie Sexton, 2138 Winona Drive, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

John Lairson, Jr., 289 Pennsylvania Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Anthony J. Curtis, 517 West Vine St., Wilmington; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Heather Marie Pittman, 550 Grandview Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

December Maire Houchins, 4499 Pinehill Drive, Dayton; indicted on seven counts of illegal processing of drug documents, and one count each of attempted deception to obtain a dangerous drug and possessing criminal tools.

Phillip Daniel Hughes, 124 Pamela Drive, Apt. 119, Morrow; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Michael Anthony Sherpensky, 2705 Merrittview Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts each of theft, receiving stolen property, and forgery, and one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Cory Parker King, 420 E. Aberdeen Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count each of abduction, domestic violence, and endangering children.

Zachary Alan Kingham, LKA 425 Mission Lane, Apt. 508, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Candace Lee Carman, 3205 Seneca St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of grand theft, misuse of credit cards, and possessing criminal tools.

Heather Goodman, 201 Back Aly, Moscow; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean France, 115 W. McMicken Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Nicholas Ryan Singleton, 1049 W. Ohio 122, Lebanon; indicted on one count of theft.

Matthew Lehman Estes, 9369 Waterstone Blvd., Apt. 123, Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of theft, and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and falsification.

Brian Keith Still, 985 Greentree Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and unauthorized use of property.

Kelton Nathanial Lindsay, 118 Dave St., Apt. 301, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of theft and resisting arrest.

David Lanell Johnson, 1220 Corrugated Way, Columbus; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Demarco Keyonta White, 274 Joilet Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Darnell Lamar Trigg Jr., 77 Bennington Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, and obstructing official business.

Jason Jonathan Dakin, 214 King Ave., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rahn Zachary Poole, 2015 Irwin Ave., Springfield; indicted on one count each of robbery, and failure to stop after a nonpublic road accident.