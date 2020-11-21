43 people indicted in Butler and Warren Counties

Jason A. Poynter, 12184 Centerdale Road, Cincinnati; certified back to the lower court on one count each of unauthorized use of a vehicle and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Brianna Berns, 1500 Lafayette Ave., Unit B, Middletown; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct).

Robert Douglas Frazier, 646 S. McKinley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sara Bowling, 3540 Kehr Road, Oxford; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Derian Richardson, 1896 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, having weapons while under disability (direct), carrying concealed weapons, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Christina Shawntae King, 605 Auburn St., Middletown; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Joshua Allen Dean, 4935 Reily-Millville Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Gary L. Mohn, Jr., 7871 4th St., West Chester; certified back to the lower court on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Gary E. Hartman, 31 Pan Am Way, Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Rocky S. Schriever, 1224 Bonacker Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft (direct).

Todd A. Hulsman, 10001 Ohio 128, Harrison; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Robert Clifford Hunt, 121 N. 9th St., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Raymond Grundy, 510 S McKinley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of drugs.

Cheyenne Summer Beare, 5070 Rockdale Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Christina Lynne Montgomery, 116 N. Grimes St., Apt. G, Middletown; indicted on one count each of forgery, obstructing official business, driving under suspension, operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark, possession of cocaine, failure to reinstate a license, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paul C. Kras, 6085 Green Oval Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons.

Ronald Lee Reckner, III, 3893 Mack Road, #114, Fairfield; indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Terrance Taylor, II, 86 Woodrow St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Jacob S. Wright, 2052 Princeton Road, #12, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of vandalism, and one count each of vandalism (direct), obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and attempted petty theft.

Benjamin D. McCullough, 824 Percy Arms St., Las Vegas, Nv.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

William B. Banfield, 523 Linn St., Apt. 4, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and assault.

Joshua Ryan Duncan, 8200 Sibcy Road, Maineville; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Michael A. Folino, 1325 Campbell Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault (direct), and domestic violence.

Terry T. Tucker, 837 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Noah Kemp, 7555 Wildbranch Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

John Knott, 8006 Winding Creek Court, Mason; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Jason Brunk, 321 S. Wright St., Blanchester; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances.

Michael Tristan Tolston, 11850 Stone Mill Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of disrupting public services and domestic violence.

Sang Minh Le, Warren County Jail; indicted on one count of assault.

Matthew McFarland, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Donald Edward Morgan, 366 N. Wall St., Loveland; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and possessing criminal tools.

Steven Ray Webster II, 500 Cincinnati Ave., Apt. 15, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Jose Eulalio Marquez-Paguay, 3622 E. 3rd St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault; vehicular assault; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Diane Teresa Devault, 2582 Vernal Drive, Grove City; indicted on one count of theft.

Ian O. Ayala-Caro, 11755 Norbourne Drive, Apt. 1206, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and obstructing official business.

Jade Lynn Carpenter, 7501 School Road, Lot 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of burglary and possessing criminal tools.

Jason R. Ward, 3803 Weaver Road, Williamsburg; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property, and obstructing official business.

Orie Anderson, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Timothy Dancy, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Millard Wayne Allen, 8025 Ohio 48, Maineville; indicted on one count of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance.

Kimberly Jean Lyons, 332 Jameson Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of identity fraud and petty theft.

Treveon Tariq Wright, 3056 Jewelstone Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Michael Gordon Hanson, 1505 Smith Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, criminal damaging or endangering, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.