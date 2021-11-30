journal-news logo
$4,000 reward offered in case of dead dog in Madison Twp.

This covered cage was found on the side of a road in Madison Twp. It contained a dead dog that was emaciated.
This covered cage was found on the side of a road in Madison Twp. It contained a dead dog that was emaciated.

Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office

By , Staff Writer
21 minutes ago

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones took to Facebook live this morning offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to apprehension of the person or persons involved in the horrible death of a dog in Madison Twp. ditch.

Jones said someone knows something about the incident that occurred earlier this month and they want to catch and prosecute whomever is responsible. The corso appears to have died from starvation.

“We’re not going to let this go down. We received correspondence from all over the United States. We want this person apprehended, we want to prosecute this person or persons,” Jones said. “Somebody knows who this is and you can’t hide from us. There’s $4,000 reward at this point, that’s how important it is to us.”

Sgt. Kim Peters said the sheriff’s office put up a $500 reward and since then the Public Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has contributed $1,000 for successful arrest and prosecution of the suspect and Must Love Corsos Rescue $1,500. There have also been private donations.

ExploreSearch continues for owner of dead, emaciated dog found in cage

Deputy Dog Warden Megan Niehaus was called to the 1000 block of Knoll Lane by a bus driver who said she saw a wrapped cage on her route about 7:45 a.m. Nov. 2.

Niehaus said in the cage was an emaciated brindle cane corso covered with feces with two filthy bowls, according to the sheriff’s office report.

The cage was wrapped with a shower curtain and a shower curtain liner with the hooks still attached.

A receipt from McDonald’s on Breiel Boulevard was found laying against the cage. Management of the restaurant was checking cameras to see if there is any evidence that might point to the dog’s owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Stephen Poff at 513-785-1218 or the dog warden at 513-887-7297.

About the Author

ajc.com

Denise Callahan

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

