Breaking: Wing Snob in West Chester Twp. is second of the franchise in Ohio

$3.9M to be spent on paving Grand Avenue and Breiel Boulevard in Middletown

By the fall of 2025, Grand Avenue and Breiel Boulevard in Middletown will be repaved. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By the fall of 2025, Grand Avenue and Breiel Boulevard in Middletown will be repaved. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By Taylor Stumbaugh – Staff Writer
Updated 33 minutes ago
X

Grand Avenue and Breiel Boulevard in Middletown will be repaved through the Ohio Department of Transport Urban Paving Project.

The project should be completed by the fall of 2025, said Scott Tadych, the public works director.

Two contractors submitted bids for the project, according to city documents. John R. Jurgensen Co. submitted a bid in the amount of $3,951,374.20, which is 6% lower than the engineer’s estimate.

The project will be funded by the Middletown Street Levy Fund.

The Street Levy fund accounts for all income tax receipts collected from the 10 year .25% income tax increase approved by voters in 2020, according to city documents.

Expenses relate solely to the construction, repair, improvement and maintenance of streets and roads within Middletown.

Middletown City Council approved the contract.

Locations for repaving:

  • Grand Avenue between Breiel Boulevard and The Alameda
  • Manchester Road from Breiel Boulevard east to the city limits
  • Breiel Boulevard between Manchester Road and Rosedale Road

The Urban Paving Project would also include replacing defective concrete curbs, drive aprons, sidewalks, handicap ramps and replacing all pavement markings, according to city documents.

In Other News
1
Pedestrians struck on Reily-Millville Road; 1 taken to hospital
2
Butler Tech medical school grows with $12.7 million addition
3
McCrabb: Grocery shelves about to be empty of Daniels family
4
Crash on I-75 blocking traffic
5
Man killed in Middletown bar parking lot shooting identified

About the Author

I'm a senior journalism and media and communication major at Miami University. In the past, I've interned at The Oxford Free Press and I'm the campus and community editor at The Miami Student.