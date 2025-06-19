$3.9M to be spent on paving Grand Avenue and Breiel Boulevard in Middletown

Grand Avenue and Breiel Boulevard in Middletown will be repaved through the Ohio Department of Transport Urban Paving Project.
The project should be completed by the fall of 2025, said Scott Tadych, the public works director.
Two contractors submitted bids for the project, according to city documents. John R. Jurgensen Co. submitted a bid in the amount of $3,951,374.20, which is 6% lower than the engineer’s estimate.
The project will be funded by the Middletown Street Levy Fund.
The Street Levy fund accounts for all income tax receipts collected from the 10 year .25% income tax increase approved by voters in 2020, according to city documents.
Expenses relate solely to the construction, repair, improvement and maintenance of streets and roads within Middletown.
Middletown City Council approved the contract.
Locations for repaving:
- Grand Avenue between Breiel Boulevard and The Alameda
- Manchester Road from Breiel Boulevard east to the city limits
- Breiel Boulevard between Manchester Road and Rosedale Road
The Urban Paving Project would also include replacing defective concrete curbs, drive aprons, sidewalks, handicap ramps and replacing all pavement markings, according to city documents.
