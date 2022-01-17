36th annual MLK Day march honors legacy of civil rights leader

The group was escorted along the route by two Hamilton police vehicles, one in front and the other behind them, and also led by a Dodge Journey with its back hatch open so speakers facing the marchers could play King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. The vehicle was driven by Jermaine Summerour of Hamilton.

Summerour, 47, has helped with the march about a decade with some large crowds and some smaller ones because, “those before me fought for rights for the people,” he said. “One of the things I can try to continue to do is do my part, and that’s to come out and participate in that conscious fight.”

“I believe weather shouldn’t stop anybody for those who fought for the freedoms,” he said.

After the march, which began in the city’s Second Ward and went through downtown, including on High Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Davis said minorities and others this year “need to be extremely proactive.”

Davis said he believed that in today’s tense political climate, in which Republican-led legislators in a number of states have approved laws that many believe impinge on voting access by minorities, “Dr. King would have, I think, changed his whole approach, not the non-violence, but the aggression to get legislation passed (to turn back such laws with federal legislation).”

“I think he would have worked even more closely with other organizations,” Davis said.

Caption Rev. Victor Davis led a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Hamilton. A group of nearly twenty people marched from Payne Chapel A.M.E. Church On Front Street to High Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. then back to Payne Church. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Caption Rev. Victor Davis led a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Hamilton. A group of nearly twenty people marched from Payne Chapel A.M.E. Church On Front Street to High Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. then back to Payne Church. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

African-Americans and Latino workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic are facing more health issues from the disease, because many cannot take time off work and often work in close contact with the public. They also are facing tougher economic issues, social issues and decreased voter rights, Davis said.

King “is probably rolling over in his grave now, thinking about (federal) voter rights (legislation) that’s still not passed,” despite efforts by President Biden and a Congress controlled by slim Democrat margins in the House and Senate, Davis said.

When King was a young man, Blacks faced “blatant discrimination, where you could not go vote, the Jim Crow era. We’ve reverted to that, when they start asking now for different IDs to keep you from voting,” Davis added.

“It’s as bad now, probably, as it’s been in the past 50 years,” said Davis, who lives in Hamilton but is pastor of Quinn Chapel AME Church in Chillicothe.

“So we have to focus all of our attention on trying to rectify things – old folks, young folks, different ethnicities. This affects everyone across the board.

The marchers gathered outside Payne Chapel AME Church across from the police department headquarters. Nobody met inside because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers had considered canceling the march this year because of the pandemic.

“I am so glad to be out here with people like Victor Davis and Rev. Andrews, who continue in spite of what’s going on, and the weather, to still host this and making sure that we are remembering Dr. King’s legacy,” Anderson Thurmond said.

As he often does, Police Chief Craig Bucheit walked with the marchers.

