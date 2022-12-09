36 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Nathan Bradley King, 3112 Grand Ave., Unit B, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Seth R. Turner, 7581 Middletown Germantown Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael L. Jones, 5530 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of intimidation, obstructing official business, and disorderly conduct.

Quentin D. Hardy, 264 Joilet Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence.

John W. Henry, 2041 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

William Deon James, 380 Marsh Drive, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (direct), and driving under OVI suspension.

Nakita Oglesby, 15 Bryant Lane, Apt. 8, Hamilton; indicted on three counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct) and aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Sommer M. Viars, 1202 Calumet Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Jacob W. Cox, 4015 Vannest Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Nina Marie Inlow, 647 Bells Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft, breaking and entering, possessing, possessing criminal tools, vandalism, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing official business.

Ryan T. Bingle, 677 N Riverside Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property.

Kristen Cope, 724 Delhi Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of complicity to illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Jamie Allen O’Hair, 4290 Shafor Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Cheran Gordon, 1206 Mosswood Place, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Victor Mendoza-Mendoza, 11933 Algiers Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of menacing by stalking, aggravated trespass, and attempted trespass in a habitation (direct).

Bryant Marquise King, Inmate, Butler County Jail, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of abduction and assault.

Michael R. Harvey, 20 N. 6th St., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Christopher Anthony Sanders-Clemons Jr., 4040 Indian Runn Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and carrying concealed weapons.

Amani DeVaughn Miller, 3209 Stanhope Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of forgery and theft by deception.

Ruby D. Hollandsworth, 809 Maple Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of burglary.

James Lester Burke, 1319 Grand Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, vandalism, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Michael Kearney, 644 W. Main St., Williamsburg; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (direct).

Isaac Bioh, 211 Cherokee Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Kenneth Allen Hatfield, 45 Cherokee Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Timothy Wayne Cassano, 692 Gordon Smith Blvd., Apt. 4, Hamilton; indicted on three nonsupport of dependents (direct).

David L. Jackson, 125 Park Ave., Apt. 4, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Garry L. Southall, 384 Bavarain St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Marco A. Degante, 233 Race St., Hamilton; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Larry D. Merida, 509 S. Front St., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of failure to appear (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

John Willie Sanders, III, 2005 Kipling Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Justin Lorenzo Wells, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Diana Maureen Gabbard, 119 Wardlow Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Vernett Alexander Smith, 112 Pearl St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Thomas Aaron Masterson, 349 Hampshire Drive, Apt. D, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Justin Lloyd Harris, 9936 Miami Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shane Maverick Anderson, 2016 Crescent Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.