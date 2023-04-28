36 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

James R. Watson, 109 Gideon Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Ryan A. Kahny, 2151 Altert New London Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Greeley, 800 Cleveland Ave., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Luay Jiries Shtawi, 115 Beechpoint Drive, Oxford; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Darren Curtis Dooley, 5027 Luna Court, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count of theft.

Samantha Louis Cox, 7040 High Point Blvd., Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Theresa Mullan, 310 Maple Ave., Apt. 48, Trenton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a vehicle under the influence of amphetamine (direct).

Troy Richard Thomas Bryant, 6094 North Glen Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on seven counts criminal damaging or endangering, and two counts each of theft and possessing criminal tools

Harold Louis Egbert, 1324 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Morgan P. Steinle, 1645 Jackson Lane, Apt. H, Middletown; indicted on one count of theft.

Lawrence Jacob Kelley, 847 Greenwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Archo E. Coomer, Jr., 1523 Jackson Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Nathan Scott Sunnycaleb, LKA 404 E. Pike St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possessing criminal tools.

Phillip Andrew Brady, Warren County Jail; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possessing criminal tools.

Kristen June Lay, 4616 Rapid Run Road, Apt. 4, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Zachary Lee Barnett, Warren County Jail; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possessing criminal tools.

Amanda Jo Starr, 1421 E. Turtlecreek Union Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Robert Randall Keegan, III, 791 Royston Drive, Waynesville; indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jannette Nichole Thornton, 7423 Canterbury Rod, South Prince George, Va.; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Jared Taylor Parmley, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Eugene Milton Wade. Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Iysha Trout, 11146 Girdled Road, Painesville; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Monica Walker, 2792 Stonehenge Drive, Columbus; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Damont’e Jatwann Dunklin, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Jeffrey Wayne Meadows, 230 Carthage Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

John Albert Henderson, 231 Morrow Road, South Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffery Scott Grundy, 231 Morrow Road, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle John Mendenhall, 4068 Rose Marie Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing criminal tools, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Nathan Scott Sunnycalb, LKA 404 E. Pike St., S. Lebanon; indicted on four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and one count each of trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing criminal tools.

Wesley Charley Von Holle, 1659 E. U.S. 22/3, Morrow; indicted on four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Benjamin David Lawson, 908 S. Main St., Franklin; indicted on two counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Justin Michael Harrison, 5235 East. U.S. Highway 22 and 3, Morrow; indicted on three counts of misuse of credit cards, and one count of theft.

Floyd Allen, Jr., 1045 W. Ohio 73, Springboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Allen Kubilus, 5925 Cleveland Ave., Apt. B, Columbus; indicted on one count each of intimidation, and telecommunications harassment.

Christopher Chad Gray, 86 Shadow Lake, Mason; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.