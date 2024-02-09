34 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Mia Desiree Harris, 6835 Dutchview Ct., Liberty Twp.; indicted on three counts of felonious assault, and one count each of felonious assault (direct), and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation (direct).

Darcy A. Ward, 511 N. Campus Ave., Apt. A, Oxford; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Donald J. Leifheit, 4320 Hamilton Trenton Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Anthony Lee Conlee, 2104 Wayne St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Donald J. Leifheit, 4320 Hamilton Trenton Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

Eric Conerly, 432 N. 7th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Beth Ann Holland, 25 S. Miami St., W. Milton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jesse Rideout, 1518 Woodview Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons, and criminal trespass.

Staci M. Rutherford, 5786 Onedia Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Michael Ethan Sellers, 1906 Republic Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying concealed weapons.

David Allen Hawke, 657 Ross Ave., Apt. A, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of forgery (direct), two counts of possessing criminal tools (direct), and one count each of identity fraud, and forgery.

Katie Brashear, 944 Haverhill Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Marcus Fowler, 20 Horace St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying concealed weapons.

Timothy Wallace, 1312 Greenwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Brian T. McConnell, 4109 Estermarie Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jesse William Knight, 1101 Oxford State Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

Jesse J. Wills, 7900 Elk Creek Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

O’Brien O. Jarrett, 6031 Ivywood Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and trafficking in cocaine.

Tyler Michael Jones, 1887 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Paige E. Carroll, 10857 Sharondale Road, Apt. F204, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Amanda S. Corley, 11457 Chester Road, Sharonville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

James O. Stroebel, 815 Kercher St., Miamisburg; indicted on one count of robbery.

Alanzo A. Lowery, 5157 Winton Road, Apt. E, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Matthew William McNamee, 1555 Gelhot, Apt. 134, Fairfield; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Phillip Tullos Glenn, 419 N. Second St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, identity fraud, and obstructing official business.

Matthew Dale Gevedon Jr., 4270 N. Riverside Drive, Overpeck; indicted on one count each of burglary and theft.

Travis B. Needham, 901 Cleveland Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Stephanie Nicole Rogers, 510 S. McKinley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault, harassment with bodily substance, assault (direct), and harassment with bodily substance (direct).

Kevin Keith Stanton, Jr., 1205 N. Sipple Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of identity fraud, forgery, aggravated possession of drugs, forgery (direct), obstructing official business, furnishing false information to avoid citation, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Omar Ramirez Hernandez, address unknown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and theft.

Bernice Antoinette Harris, 1128 Eddy Road, Cleveland; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Derielle Trevon Jones, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Kathy Lynn Smitty, 6051 East 22 & 3, Lot 12, Morrow; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tige Demond Carter, LKA 5232 W. Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of failure to register.