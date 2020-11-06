33 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Explore Man charged in connection with catalytic converter thefts in multiple Butler County cities

Stephen Lee Ricketts III, 310 Imperial Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

William Dale Slaton, 3221 Yankee Road, Middletown; indicted on three counts of tampering with evidence (direct), two counts of gross abuse of a corpse (direct), and one count each of murder (direct), felonious assault (direct), tampering with evidence, involuntary manslaughter (direct), gross abuse of a corpse, and assault (direct).

Max O. Steinmetz, 1161 Shuler Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of petty theft.

Nicholas A. Nocero, 32 Chad Lane, Falmouth, Ky.; certified back to the lower court on one count of misuse of credit cards.

Michael W. Porrazzo, 3519 Freeman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, trafficking in marijuana (direct), and possession of marijuana (direct).

Randall Robinette, 946 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.

Daryl James Dennis, 1132 Bishop Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, trafficking in marijuana (direct), and possession of marijuana (direct).

Joseph Eaton, 201 Eaton Ave., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and one count of carrying concealed weapons.

Sebastian Bolanos, 255 Lockwood Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of criminal damaging or endangering.

Kwesi N. Welcher, Jr., 5369 Aspen Valley Drive, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael George Wyant, 205 Eaton Ave., Apt. 2, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of assault.

Kelsey Tyon Jackson, 6930 Mt. Vernon, Middletown; indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons.

Bradley A. Swartz, 2004 Patton Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Jessica Ostendorf, address unknown; certified back to the lower court on one count of petty theft.

Joseph R. Stone, 692 Gordon Smith Blvd., #9, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jonathan A. Estepp, 705 Drexel St., Nashville, Tn.; indicted on one count each of unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel J. Townley, 445 E. Silver St., Apt. 3, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Ronald Gary Gross, 9100 Dayton Oxford Road, Carlisle; indicted on 19 counts of possession of drugs; 17 counts each of illegal manufacture of drugs and trafficking in drugs; and one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possessing criminal tools, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Warnie Joe Gillespie, 321 Chamberlain Road, Carlisle; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in drugs, possessing criminal tools, and possession of drugs.

Joseph Childress, 1654 Vance St., Toledo; indicted on one count each of telecommunications fraud, identity fraud, forgery, and petty theft.

Austin James Craycraft, 1812 Easton Road, Apt. 8, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Matthew Robinson Way, 10 W. Jackson St., Franklin; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Bryon E. Finklea Jr., 229 Kenilworth Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of robbery, kidnapping, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated robbery, and endangering children.

Michael Gaston, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possession of drugs.

Jasmin Marie Watkins, 439 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of deception to obtain a dangerous drug and illegal processing of drug documents.

Brooke Malonna Dickerson, 2356 Harrison Ave., Apt. 14, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of deception to obtain a dangerous drug and illegal processing of drug documents.

Terry L. Hembree, 835 South Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Alexis Diana Grams, 3213 McGee Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of grand theft.

George Edward Schrichten II, 152 Virginia Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of assault, violating a protection order, and obstructing official business.

Nichole Marie Kraus, 5537 Kathy Lane, Franklin; indicted on two counts of possession of drugs.

Edison Vega-Vega, 5608 Zoar Road, Lot 20, Morrow; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle Lamont McClendon, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and extortion.

Joseph M. Collins, Jr., Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and extortion.