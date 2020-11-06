33 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.
A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.
BUTLER COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:
Stephen Lee Ricketts III, 310 Imperial Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.
William Dale Slaton, 3221 Yankee Road, Middletown; indicted on three counts of tampering with evidence (direct), two counts of gross abuse of a corpse (direct), and one count each of murder (direct), felonious assault (direct), tampering with evidence, involuntary manslaughter (direct), gross abuse of a corpse, and assault (direct).
Max O. Steinmetz, 1161 Shuler Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of petty theft.
Nicholas A. Nocero, 32 Chad Lane, Falmouth, Ky.; certified back to the lower court on one count of misuse of credit cards.
Michael W. Porrazzo, 3519 Freeman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, trafficking in marijuana (direct), and possession of marijuana (direct).
Randall Robinette, 946 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.
Daryl James Dennis, 1132 Bishop Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, trafficking in marijuana (direct), and possession of marijuana (direct).
Joseph Eaton, 201 Eaton Ave., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and one count of carrying concealed weapons.
Sebastian Bolanos, 255 Lockwood Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of criminal damaging or endangering.
Kwesi N. Welcher, Jr., 5369 Aspen Valley Drive, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and aggravated possession of drugs.
Michael George Wyant, 205 Eaton Ave., Apt. 2, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of assault.
Kelsey Tyon Jackson, 6930 Mt. Vernon, Middletown; indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons.
Bradley A. Swartz, 2004 Patton Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.
Jessica Ostendorf, address unknown; certified back to the lower court on one count of petty theft.
Joseph R. Stone, 692 Gordon Smith Blvd., #9, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
WARREN COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:
Jonathan A. Estepp, 705 Drexel St., Nashville, Tn.; indicted on one count each of unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel J. Townley, 445 E. Silver St., Apt. 3, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.
Ronald Gary Gross, 9100 Dayton Oxford Road, Carlisle; indicted on 19 counts of possession of drugs; 17 counts each of illegal manufacture of drugs and trafficking in drugs; and one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possessing criminal tools, and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Warnie Joe Gillespie, 321 Chamberlain Road, Carlisle; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in drugs, possessing criminal tools, and possession of drugs.
Joseph Childress, 1654 Vance St., Toledo; indicted on one count each of telecommunications fraud, identity fraud, forgery, and petty theft.
Austin James Craycraft, 1812 Easton Road, Apt. 8, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.
Matthew Robinson Way, 10 W. Jackson St., Franklin; indicted on one count of felonious assault.
Bryon E. Finklea Jr., 229 Kenilworth Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of robbery, kidnapping, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated robbery, and endangering children.
Michael Gaston, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possession of drugs.
Jasmin Marie Watkins, 439 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of deception to obtain a dangerous drug and illegal processing of drug documents.
Brooke Malonna Dickerson, 2356 Harrison Ave., Apt. 14, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of deception to obtain a dangerous drug and illegal processing of drug documents.
Terry L. Hembree, 835 South Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and aggravated possession of drugs.
Alexis Diana Grams, 3213 McGee Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of grand theft.
George Edward Schrichten II, 152 Virginia Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of assault, violating a protection order, and obstructing official business.
Nichole Marie Kraus, 5537 Kathy Lane, Franklin; indicted on two counts of possession of drugs.
Edison Vega-Vega, 5608 Zoar Road, Lot 20, Morrow; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyle Lamont McClendon, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and extortion.
Joseph M. Collins, Jr., Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and extortion.