31 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Christopher Tharp, 35 Chestnut Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of disorderly conduct, and indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristie J. Geisler, 5466 Camelot Drive, Apt. 17, Fairfield; indicted on one count of vehicular assault.

Raleigh L. Durbin, 1819 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

David Morgan, 203 Williams Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of contempt of court, and indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jorden Frazier, 412 Williams Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and felonious assault (direct).

Barry Moore, Jr., 1550 Grand Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on five counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct), two counts each of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, and illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, one count each of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct), rape (direct), gross sexual imposition (direct), and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (direct).

James Harrison, 1776 See Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of escape and aggravated possession of drugs.

Raleigh Durbin, 1819 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, petty theft, criminal trespass, and possessing criminal tools.

Michael P. Brand, 1339 Avalon Drive, Middletown; indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Michael D. Moreland, 174 Anne Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of endangering children (direct).

Amber Richardson, 174 Anne Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of endangering children (direct).

Britt A. Williams, 341 Stone Ridge Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count each of grand theft (direct), money laundering (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).

Donisha Renea Cooley, 506 S. Monument Ave., Apt. 4, Hamilton; indicted on five counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jason Brunk, 321 S. Wright St., Blanchester; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances.

Christian Wood, 2531 Barryknoll St., Kettering; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Gabriel Stacey, 1009 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count of possession of marijuana.

William Eugene Gaines, 147 W. Funderburg Road, Apt. 815, Fairborn; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and permitting drug abuse.

Jaylon T. Hill, 2012 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Brian Lamont Adams Jr., 100 Arnold Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order of signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Letitia Kennedi McCuller, 519 17th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order of signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Terry Cragg, 102 E. Jackson St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, escape, and criminal damaging or endangering.

John Christopher Dinka, 780 E. Fosters-Maineville Road, Maineville; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and endangering children.

David Paul Gordon, 214 E. Main St., Apt. 2, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of violating a protection order and resisting arrest.

Curtis Andrew Hollywood Jr., 4233 Allendorf Drive, Apt. 12, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Michael Wren Venderpool, 4730 Manchester Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, aggravated menacing, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Timothy Morris, 2460 Straight St., Apt. 15, Batavia; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

William Robert Rains, 1888 Parker Road, Goshen; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and obstructing official business.

James Bonner, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Matthew Edward Fontes, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Brianna Marquardt, 213 South Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donte Lee Leshawn Shackelford Sr., 7703 Mount Hood, Huber Heights; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine; having weapons while under disability; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.