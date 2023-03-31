3-vehicle crash involves school bus in Preble County

Crews were called this morning to a three-vehicle crash involving a Preble-Shawnee Local Schools bus in Gratis Twp.
The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 12000 block of state Route 122.
Children were aboard the school bus, but none was hurt, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
A woman at the district office said alerts were going out to families but that further information was not immediately available.
At least one person was injured in the crash, but the extent of injuries was not immediately known.
This report will be updated as we learn new information.
