Breaking: 3 undocumented men arrested in Butler County after alleged domestic violence investigation

Butler County correctional center. STAFF

1 hour ago
Three men, who the Butler County Sheriff says were undocumented immigrants, were detained Thursday in Butler County.

At 1 p.m., a woman approached BCSO detectives to report a recent alleged domestic incident involving her daughter.

After an investigation, a suspect who was believed to be in the U.S. illegally and working with a group of undocumented individuals was identified, the sheriff said in a release.

BCSO coordinated with Homeland Security Investigation and ICE, and a traffic stop led to the arrest of three adult males, including the suspect from the alleged domestic incident.

All three men were confirmed to be unlawfully present in the U.S. and taken into ICE custody.

Each lived in Hamilton and are Guatemalan nationals.

A fourth occupant of the stopped vehicle, a juvenile involved immigration proceedings, was released to a legal sponsor.

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.