3 Edgewood graduates open beauty salon in downtown Trenton

TRENTON — The first time three Edgewood High School graduates walked into a downtown building that formerly housed barber shops, they knew it was the perfect location for their hair salon.

“It just felt right,” said Erin Hubbard, a 1997 EHS graduate said.

So Hubbard’s daughter, Jillian Valerio, a 2021 EHS graduate, and Cassidy Harris, a 2014 EHS graduate, joined the business venture called The Edge of Beauty.

The shop is located at 208 E. State St., in a former bank then general store. After that two barber shops — Trenton Barber Shop and State Street Barber Shop — were located there and Riverfront Stadium seats are attached to the building and a barber pole hangs near the front door.

The three women decorated the inside of the salon that features three booths and a hair washing station. While Hubbard and Harris are experienced beauticians, Valerio is taking classes at Aveda Fredric’s Institute at the Voice of America. She plans to graduate next month, then pass her state boards.

This is the third time Hubbard and Harris have been co-workers. When Hubbard owned Karisma Salon and Spa in Monroe, Harris worked there, and when Harris opened Cassington Hair & Co. in Liberty Center, Hubbard worked there.

Now they’re back together in their hometown, just a short drive from where they live.

Throughout their careers, Hubbard and Harris said their clients have followed, and after being opened for one week in Trenton, they’re already seeing new faces.

“It’s all about building relationships,” Hubbard said.

“You come for the stylist, not the building,” Harris said.

They’re accepting new clients, men and women. Hubbard said their services include everything from “the neck up.”

For the last several years, Hubbard and Harris have given back to the community by providing new haircuts to Edgewood elementary school students twice a year. They plan to continue that service.

How to go

WHAT: The Edge of Beauty salon

WHERE: 208 E. State St., Trenton

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday, Saturday by appointment.

PHONE: 513-988-5181