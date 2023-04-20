3 Butler County venues have deals for Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week, which ends Sunday

Rawlinson: Butler County has an array of incredible dining choices featuring a variety of cuisines. Three Butler County restaurants are participating in this year’s Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week, Jag’s Steak & Seafood, Kona Grill and Matt the Miller’s Tavern.

Q: Why is restaurant week a good time to try out one of the restaurants in the area?

A: I always encourage new dining experiences, whether that be a new restaurant or a cuisine you may not have tried before. Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is the perfect time to enjoy incredible deals on 3-course menus of popular favorites as well as specials created specifically for restaurant week.

Q: Why would you encourage community members to support/visit the restaurants in the area?

A: We are fortunate to have such amazing dining options in the area. I hope that Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week inspires and encourages visitors and community members alike to enjoy a new dining experience and support local businesses.

Explore Guy Fieri films at The Governor restaurant in Milford

Q Will any Butler County restaurants run specials during Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week?

A: Jag’s Steak & Seafood, Kona Grill, and Matt the Miller’s Tavern will all be offering specials featuring 3-course menus. Some of the menu items include C.A.B. Filet Mignon, Rhubarb Glazed Pork Belly, Poke Bowls, Sweet Chili Glazed Salmon, Risotto Tots, and Coconut Key Lime Pie - which all sound delicious.

Q: Dining out can provide us with different experiences depending on the restaurant. Why is this a good time to try something new?

A: In addition to Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week, the month of April is National Food Month making this the perfect time to try something new. Talented local chefs have thoughtfully prepared a variety of 3-course menus that I’m sure will introduce diners to a new favorite restaurant or dish in the area.

PARTICPATING VENUES

In additions to Jag’s, Kona, and Matt the Millers, these restaurants are offering dishes for Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week: The Golden Lamb, Alcove, Alfio’s Buon Cibo, BrewRiver Creole Kitchen, Brown Dog Café, Butcher and Barrel, The Capital Grille, Che, Coppin’s at Hotel Covington, Condado, Council Oaks Steaks and Seafood at Hard Rock Casino, D. Burnham’s DeSha’s American Tavern, Eddie Merlot’s, Eighteen at The Radisson, Embers, Emery, Flatiron Café, Goose & Elder, Ivory House, Libby’s Southern Comfort, LouVino, Matt the Miller’s Tavern, The Melting Pot, Metropole, Mita’s Montgomery Inn, Nicola’s, Overlook Kitchen and Bar, Pampas, Primavista, Primo, Ripple Wine Bar, Salazar Restaurant & Bar, Seasons 52, Shiners on the Levee, Somm Wine Bar & Kitchen, Street City Put, Subito, The Capital Grille, The View at Shires’ Garden, Trio and Via Vite Ristorante.

MORE ONLINE

For menus and more information go to greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com.