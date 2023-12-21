BreakingNews
Read the letter given to Middletown Police Chief David Birk placing him on leave ‘until further notice’

3 Butler County communities to see miles of pipeline replaced

Pipeline will connect stations, upgrading aging infrastructure.

News
By
1 hour ago
X

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board on Thursday approved Duke Energy Ohio’s proposal to replace 5.1 miles of natural gas pipeline in three Butler County communities.

The pipeline will be located in the city of Monroe and Liberty and Lemon twps., according to the board.

The Butler County Phase 2 Natural Gas Pipeline will connect the utility’s existing Dicks Creek, Yankee and Butler stations, upgrading aging infrastructure and enhancing natural gas delivery in the area, the board said.

In Other News
1
Read the letter given to Middletown Police Chief David Birk placing him...
2
Wilmington men thrown out of council meeting and arrested are awarded...
3
Butler County voters will see tax issues and more on March primary...
4
1 dead in Hamilton Mason Road crash involving 2 vehicles
5
Middletown places 6-month moratorium on recreational marijuana...

About the Author

Rick McCrabb has worked at the Journal since 1987. He covers Middletown, Monroe, Trenton and Madison Twp., and writes a column every Sunday.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top