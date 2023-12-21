3 Butler County communities to see miles of pipeline replaced

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board on Thursday approved Duke Energy Ohio’s proposal to replace 5.1 miles of natural gas pipeline in three Butler County communities.
The pipeline will be located in the city of Monroe and Liberty and Lemon twps., according to the board.
The Butler County Phase 2 Natural Gas Pipeline will connect the utility’s existing Dicks Creek, Yankee and Butler stations, upgrading aging infrastructure and enhancing natural gas delivery in the area, the board said.
