26-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Warren County

A 26-year-old man died after a motorcycle crashed into a tree in Turtle Creek Twp. Wednesday night.
Matthew Schmitz, of Fairfield Twp., was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash took place around 8:23 p.m. on North Waynesville Road north of Hollingsworth Road.
A preliminary investigation indicated Schmitz was a driving a 2000 Honda CBR-600 motorcycle southwest when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road, according to troopers.
The motorcycle hit a ditch before crashing into a tree.
Schmitz was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Turtle Creek Twp. EMS and Wayne Twp. EMS assisted troopers at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
