2023 elections in Butler County will impact wallets, local leadership

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Whether a resident wants to be part of the body of voters that elect a community’s representatives or one of the decision-makers seeking office, here’s what you need to know:

For voters

There’s only one scheduled election in 2023 for Butler County, which is on Nov. 7, though there could be special elections held in April and July.

Voters have until Oct. 10 to register to vote, which can be done at the local board of elections office, or online at VoteOhio.gov. If a local governmental entity decides to have a special election in April or July, voters must be registered 30 days prior to the election.

Elections officials advise those who are registered to review their voter information to ensure everything is up to date and accurate, which can also be done online at VoteOhio.gov. While it’s not common, there are still people who try to vote but are not registered. In 2021, the last local election year, 29 people attempted to vote in Butler County who had not registered to do so. In 2019, there were 41 unregistered voters that attempted to cast a ballot.

Early voting for the Nov. 7 election starts on Oct. 11.

For office-seekers

Local offices for city and village councils, township trustees and fiscal officers, and school boards, are non-partisan and require just a little bit of effort to get on the ballot. Office-seekers must pull petitions from the board of elections, which can be found at elections.bcohio.gov.

There are different forms and requirements for each office, such as Fairfield and Middletown offices which require a minimum of 50 signatures of registered voters, and no more than 150, while the minimum for Hamilton Council per its charter is 100 and the maximum is 200.

Villages and townships require fewer signatures, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.

It’s always recommended by experts not to acquire just the minimum number of signatures because some may not be, for various reasons, valid.

All petitions must be filled out, signed, and turned in to the county board of elections office by 4 p.m. Aug. 9, which is 90 days before the general election.

Butler County Board of Elections Deputy Director Eric Corbin said all of the requirements for running for office, including deadlines, signature requirements, and filing fees, are on elections.bcohio.gov.

“Candidates must file petitions for office by Aug. 9, but we encourage candidates to file early,” he said. “Our website is also a great tool for voters to find information regarding their registration, upcoming elections, and absentee voting.”

Facts and figures

Voter turnout is often based on the issues on the ballot. Statewide issues tend to drive voter turnout, and as of now, there are no expected statewide issues to be decided in November. However, there is a possibility of a marijuana initiative on November’s ballot that would legalize it for adults 21 and older, and enact a 10% tax on adult-use sales.

Countywide issues are also a turnout driver, but as of now, there are not any being considered, though that could change as the year progresses.

Tax levies and issues within communities and school districts would impact voter turnout in those areas, but would not have a big impact on the countywide turnout.

“Historically, off-year elections get relatively little attention from media and voters alike,” said Miami University Regionals political science professor John Forren. “And we usually see that relatively low level of interest in the rates of voter turnout, which are often quite low in local elections when there are no federal offices or statewide races or issues on the ballot. That’s really a shame, though, because it is at the local levels where some of the most impactful decisions about day-to-day life are being made every day.”

Based on the past two local-year elections (2019 and 2021), voter turnout could be under 20%, unless a statewide or countywide issue makes it on the ballot. In 2019, voter turnout with no state or countywide issues saw a turnout of 19.1%. In 2021, with a countywide issue on the ballot, turnout was 19.7%.

“As we have seen quite clearly in Hamilton, for instance ― where some key decisions by local leaders a few years ago paved the way for a fundamental transformation of the city’s business environment ― it really matters a great deal who is leading our city councils, township boards of trustees, school boards and the like,” Forren said. “Putting it simply, communities make very important decisions in local off-year elections ― but the unfortunate thing is most Ohioans ― like most Americans overall ― basically just sit those elections out and let a small (and not particularly representative) slice of the community make those decisions for all of us.”

However, in 2015 and 2017, when there were multiple state issues on each ballot — including a marijuana initiative in 2015 — the turnout in Butler County exceeded 40% and 25%, respectively.

