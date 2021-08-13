2020 Census: How much did Butler County cities grow in 10 years?

Delayed results from the 2020 Census were released on Thursday, and data show that all areas included in Butler County saw growth from 2010 to 2020.
The data released on Thursday include counties and larger cities, but not yet townships, villages and others.
The table below includes data released on Thursday for Butler County:
|Municipality
|2010 Census
|2020 Census
|Percent Change
|Population change
|Butler County
|368,130
|390,357
|6.04%
|22,227
|Fairfield
|42,510
|44,907
|5.64%
|2,397
|Hamilton
|62,477
|63,399
|1.48%
|922
|Middletown
|48,694
|50,987
|4.71%
|2,293
|Monroe
|12,442
|15,412
|23.87%
|2,970
|Oxford
|21,371
|23,035
|7.79%
|1,664
|Sharonville
|13,560
|14,117
|4.11%
|557
|Trenton
|11,869
|13,021
|9.71%
|1,152
|Ohio
|11,536,504
|11,799,448
|2.28%
|262,944
