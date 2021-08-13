journal-news logo
2020 Census: How much did Butler County cities grow in 10 years?

By Jordan Laird
1 hour ago

Delayed results from the 2020 Census were released on Thursday, and data show that all areas included in Butler County saw growth from 2010 to 2020.

The data released on Thursday include counties and larger cities, but not yet townships, villages and others.

The table below includes data released on Thursday for Butler County:

Municipality2010 Census2020 CensusPercent ChangePopulation change
Butler County368,130390,3576.04%22,227
Fairfield42,51044,9075.64%2,397
Hamilton62,47763,3991.48%922
Middletown48,69450,9874.71%2,293
Monroe12,44215,41223.87%2,970
Oxford21,37123,0357.79%1,664
Sharonville13,56014,1174.11%557
Trenton11,86913,0219.71%1,152
Ohio11,536,50411,799,4482.28%262,944

