2 shot at apartment complex in Hamilton

Officers responded to 1091 NW Washington Blvd. at about 7:10 p.m. on a report of a person shot. They found 25-year-old Zachary Lane, who is resident of the apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the police report.

Sgt. Richard Burkhardt said while paramedics were attending to Lane, another call was received of a person in the parking lot who had been shot.