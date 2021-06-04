journal-news logo
2 shot at apartment complex in Hamilton

By Lauren Pack

Police are investigating the shooting of two men Thursday night at an apartment complex in Hamilton’s Westside.

Officers responded to 1091 NW Washington Blvd. at about 7:10 p.m. on a report of a person shot. They found 25-year-old Zachary Lane, who is resident of the apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the police report.

Sgt. Richard Burkhardt said while paramedics were attending to Lane, another call was received of a person in the parking lot who had been shot.

Officers found Christian Born, 24, of Cincinnati, also with a gunshot wound. Both men were taken to area hospitals for treatment, Burkhardt said.

Officers received information that a person in a silver Nissan had left the parking lot and was possibly involved in the shooting. The suspect was stopped at a nearby gas station. The 32-year-old Milford woman was arrested on a drug charge when a baggie of what is believed to be marijuana and a scale where found in the vehicle.

Burkhardt said the woman has not been charged in connection with the shooting. Detectives are continuing to interview multiple people about the incident.

