2 runaway teens being sought by Warren County law enforcement

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for two 16-year-olds who did not go home after leaving school on Thursday.
Logan S. Dunn and Ella J. Cecrle, who are students in the Kings School District, are traveling together, the Sheriff’s Office said. Both are on prescribed medications and neither have those with them.
Deputies said the pair has taken measures to alter their looks and will likely falsely identify themselves. They were seen leaving a Target store in South Lebanon and had dyed their hair black.
It is possible Dunn and Cecrle are traveling by Uber rides, Greyhound buses or railway, deputies said.
Anyone with information into their whereabouts is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 695-1280 or the Warren County Communications Center at (513) 695-2525.
