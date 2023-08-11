2 road closings to affect drivers in Butler County townships

The Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced two brief road closings for next week, one on the border between Liberty and West Chester townships and the other in Lemon Twp.

Yankee Road will close approximately one-quarter of a mile north of Hankins Road and five feet south of Carson Road beginning Monday for a culvert replacement in Lemon Twp. Drivers traveling east and west on Yankee Road/Carson Road will not be detoured but northbound and southbound traffic will be rerouted.

The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Friday.

BCEO recommended detour: Northbound Yankee Road traffic will detour east on Linn Road, north on Cincinnati Dayton Road to South Main Street, and west on Carson Road. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.

On Tuesday Hamilton Mason Road between Liberty and West Chester townships will close five feet east of Van Gorden Road and 0.7 miles west of Lesourdsville West Chester Road for a pavement repair. The road will be closed to all through traffic for one day only.

BCEO recommended detour: Eastbound Hamilton Mason Road traffic will detour north on Van Gorden Road, east on Princeton Road, and south on Lesourdsville West Chester Road. Westbound traffic will reverse this route.

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.