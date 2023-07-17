2 remain in jail following Fairfield Twp. shooting

A teenager who allegedly shot a 25-year-old man in Fairfield Twp. will be back in court Wednesday.

Jacob David Little, 19, of Hamilton, is in the Butler County Jail on a $50,000 bond, and 48-year-old Virgil Wayne Davidson, of Hamilton, is also in jail on a $30,000 bond. Davidson will also be back in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing, as both were arraigned on felony charges Monday morning in Area II Court.

Fairfield Twp. police officers were dispatched at 11:25 p.m. Saturday to the 6800 block of Paducah Drive for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, a 25-year-old, whose name has not yet been released, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton by a private vehicle, police said.

Fairfield Twp. police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said the 25-year-old had surgery and is expected to survive.

Little was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and Davidson was charged with having weapons while under disability and two probation violations. Though both men are from Hamilton, McCroskey said Davidson had leased the house, and Little and his girlfriend were staying there for a few days.

McCroskey said police recovered a .40-caliber Glock, the weapon used in the shooting, on the property. Officers also recovered rifles and handguns believed to belong to Davidson, he said.

Police said it’s believed an ongoing dispute between two groups of people led to this shooting. Anyone with information should call the Fairfield Twp. police at (513) 887-4406 or CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.