2 motorcyclists in hospital after crashing into SUV in Middletown

Two motorcyclists were taken to the hospital after they crashed into the back of an SUV in Middletown Wednesday afternoon.
According to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Tyler Ross, at about 5:30 p.m., a 2012 Jeep Wrangler was driving northbound on state Route 73 in Middletown, followed by two motorcycles: a 2014 Yamaha YZF-R1, driven by Hunter Robinson, 22, of Middletown; and a 2018 Ducati Panigale V4, driven by Dylan Kindla, 21, of Middletown.
Preliminary investigation found that the Jeep slowed to turn left into the Great Miami River Trail – Miami Trailhead park and the motorcycles crashed into it, the sergeant said.
Kindla suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and Robinson suffered minor injuries. Medics took both to Atrium Medical Center.
The driver of the Jeep was not injured.
The motorcyclists were found to be at fault in the crash and were cited for failing to assure clear distance ahead, according to the release.
This crash remains under investigation.
