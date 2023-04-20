2 motorcyclists in hospital after crashing into SUV in Middletown

According to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Tyler Ross, at about 5:30 p.m., a 2012 Jeep Wrangler was driving northbound on state Route 73 in Middletown, followed by two motorcycles: a 2014 Yamaha YZF-R1, driven by Hunter Robinson, 22, of Middletown; and a 2018 Ducati Panigale V4, driven by Dylan Kindla, 21, of Middletown.

Preliminary investigation found that the Jeep slowed to turn left into the Great Miami River Trail – Miami Trailhead park and the motorcycles crashed into it, the sergeant said.