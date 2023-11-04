2 killed in early Saturday crash in Butler County

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning where responders found one vehicles engulfed in flames.

The BCSO said in a news release patrols responded at 12:15 a.m. to the intersection of Chapel and Layhigh roads in Morgan Twp. One vehicle, which the BCSO said was the not-at fault vehicle, was on fire, and the person inside was trapped. The second vehicle had heavy front-end damage.

Both vehicles had drivers and no passengers, and they were dead when responders arrived.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T.) was dispatched and is investigating the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released.