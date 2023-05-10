BreakingNews
Mason's Western & Southern Open could move to Charlotte; local lawmaker seeks funds aimed at keeping it here
2 Hamilton residents injured escaping apartment fire

By Avery Kreemer
19 minutes ago
Cause of the fire not yet determined

Two residents and a firefighter sustained minor injuries Tuesday night after an apartment building in northwest Hamilton caught fire. A cause has not yet been determined.

None of the injuries were burn related. Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer said the injured residents, who were hurt while escaping the building, were transported to an emergency room for treatment. The firefighter sustained an injured ankle at the scene.

The fire occurred at the third floor of the building. At least six units in the 12-family apartment building at 18 Beth Lane, which is behind Brookwood Avenue, were damaged, either from fire, smoke or water.

An investigation is still ongoing.

About the Author

Avery Kreemer is the enterprise and investigative reporter for the Journal-News and an Ohio University graduate. Avery covers various topics throughout Butler County and works alongside our teams at Dayton Daily News and Springfield News Sun to widely cover the Miami Valley. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.

