2 Hamilton residents injured escaping apartment fire

Two residents and a firefighter sustained minor injuries Tuesday night after an apartment building in northwest Hamilton caught fire. A cause has not yet been determined.
None of the injuries were burn related. Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer said the injured residents, who were hurt while escaping the building, were transported to an emergency room for treatment. The firefighter sustained an injured ankle at the scene.
The fire occurred at the third floor of the building. At least six units in the 12-family apartment building at 18 Beth Lane, which is behind Brookwood Avenue, were damaged, either from fire, smoke or water.
An investigation is still ongoing.
