2 Fairfield schools getting state STEM learning grants

FAIRFIELD — State grant funds of $7,500 are heading to two Fairfield elementary schools to help pay for STEM student learning, district officials announced this week.

Students at Compass and Central elementaries will reap the benefits of a combined $7,500 in grant money aimed at increasing experiences in quality science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) instruction, said Fairfield officials.

Cathy Henson, a third-grade math, science, and social studies teacher at Compass, received a $5,000 grant from the Ohio STEM Learning Network’s (OSLN) STEM Classroom Grant Program, which is funded by the Batelle research center in Columbus.

Her colleagues at Central Elementary — Ann Mack and Chelsea Lillie, also won a grant for $2,500. Mack teaches fifth-grade math, science, and social studies. Lillie teaches fifth-grade science, social studies, and writing.

The purpose of the grant program is to spark innovation and a love for problem-solving among students. Awards were given to 161 schools in 130 public school districts and 60 counties. Battelle provided $1.1 million in funding for the program.

Henson said she will use her $5,000 grant to pay for Ozobots and accessories to use across the curriculum. Ozobots are little robots that introduce coding. Students use color combinations to move the Ozobot on a path from one location to another.

“I am helping teachers incorporate coding and the use of the robots in different subject areas,” Henson said.

“For instance, in first grade, (a teacher) is using the Code and Go (robot mouse) to help with reading fluency. And in the fourth grade, (a teacher) will use the Sphero (interactive robotics and STEM kit) in a lesson about angles and protractors,” said Henson.

“In my class, I will use the Ozobots for a fall subtraction mapping and math activity.”

At Central Elementary, teachers Mack and Lillie will use their $2,000 grant for a new STEM Scholars Project “to offer our students new and engaging lab activities and access to innovative technology.”

Mack said for the last two years, fifth graders participated in a STEM lab as part of their math and science stations. The impact was more than she expected.

“Our students love the Stem Lab. They love to build, collaborate with their classmates, solve problems, and challenge themselves,” she said. “After creating our Stem Lab, we have noticed an increase in student engagement, motivation, and interest in learning.”

The scholars program is the next step.

“We feel as though this project will help our students to use their creativity and problem-solving skillset through hands-on, memorable, and engaging activities,” Mack said.