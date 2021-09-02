2 charged in string of armed robberies, including Hamilton, Lebanon gas stations

A federal grand jury indicted Willie James Attaway, 30, of Cincinnati, and Lamond Johnson, 35, most recently of Cincinnati, appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati after a federal grand jury indicted them on 14 counts, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Southern District of Ohio. The charges include the death of Roop C. Gupta, owner of Maderia Beverage in Madeira on Feb. 9.

Attaway and Johnson are accused of conspiring to commit robberies on Feb. 8 and 9 at the following locations: