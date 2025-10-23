19-year-old woman killed in Fairfield crash identified

Her preliminary cause of death is listed as blunt impact to the head and neck, according to the coroner’s office.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 2:52 a.m. Monday, according to Maj. Rebecca Ervin with the Fairfield Police Department.

Ervin said two people were in the vehicle, which was traveling on Kenn/Ross Road when it went through the intersection of Ross Road and Woodbridge Boulevard straight into a wooded area.

The other occupant of the vehicle was taken to UC West Chester and is in stable condition, according to Ervin.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fairfield Police Department.