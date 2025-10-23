19-year-old woman killed in Fairfield crash identified

47 minutes ago
A fatal crash in Fairfield earlier this week resulted in the death of a 19-year-old woman, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Alexis Marie Clinebell of Moscow, Ohio, was pronounced dead Monday at 8:03 a.m.

Her preliminary cause of death is listed as blunt impact to the head and neck, according to the coroner’s office.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 2:52 a.m. Monday, according to Maj. Rebecca Ervin with the Fairfield Police Department.

Ervin said two people were in the vehicle, which was traveling on Kenn/Ross Road when it went through the intersection of Ross Road and Woodbridge Boulevard straight into a wooded area.

The other occupant of the vehicle was taken to UC West Chester and is in stable condition, according to Ervin.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fairfield Police Department.

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.