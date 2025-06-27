19-year-old accused of stealing $23K from nursing home resident

Aaleagh Hoop, 19, of Camden, is charged with and indicted on three felony counts after allegedly stealing $23,000 from an elderly resident at an Oxford nursing home. She was arrested on Thursday, June 26, 2025. PROVIDED

Aaleagh Hoop, 19, of Camden, is charged with and indicted on three felony counts after allegedly stealing $23,000 from an elderly resident at an Oxford nursing home. She was arrested on Thursday, June 26, 2025. PROVIDED
News
By
1 hour ago
X

A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday by Butler County Sheriff’s investigators for stealing money from an elderly nursing home resident.

Aaleagh Hoop, 19, of Camden, was charged with, and subsequently indicted on, three felony counts: theft from an elderly person or disabled adult, theft from a person in a protected class, and misuse of credit cards. All charges are third-degree felonies.

The indictments came as a result of a sheriff’s office investigation following a report that $23,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn from the bank account of a resident at the Woodland Country Manor Nursing Home in Oxford.

Charges stem from alleged criminal conduct between Feb. 1, 2024, and Sept. 27, 2024, that began in Butler County and extended into Darke and Preble counties, as well as Union and Fayette counties in Indiana and Monroe County in Michigan, according to court records.

Aaleagh Hoop, 19, of Camden, Ohio, is charged with and indicted on three felony counts after allegedly stealing $23,000 from an elderly resident at an Oxford, Ohio, nursing home. She was arrested on Thursday, June 26, 2025. PROVIDED

icon to expand image

The investigation, which included a review of bank records, online delivery services and shopping platforms, led to investigators arresting Hoop, who admitted to the theft, according to investigators.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said while “stealing is wrong ... stealing from the elderly is particularly vile. It is a complete betrayal of trust, and those who target our most vulnerable citizens will be held fully accountable.”

Though court records say she lives in Camden in Preble County, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said she was living in Greenville in Darke County, which is northwest of Dayton, at the time of the investigation and arrest. The Greenville Police Department assisted with the investigation and Hoop’s arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

In Other News
1
Middletown’s got soul: Local performers raise money for Community...
2
Man charged with felonies following Food Town shooting in Hamilton
3
10 Butler County sheriff’s deputies now certified ICE agents
4
Last adult video store in county set for final scene
5
Multiple levies on November ballot in Butler County worries officials

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.