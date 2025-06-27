19-year-old accused of stealing $23K from nursing home resident

The indictments came as a result of a sheriff’s office investigation following a report that $23,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn from the bank account of a resident at the Woodland Country Manor Nursing Home in Oxford.

Charges stem from alleged criminal conduct between Feb. 1, 2024, and Sept. 27, 2024, that began in Butler County and extended into Darke and Preble counties, as well as Union and Fayette counties in Indiana and Monroe County in Michigan, according to court records.

The investigation, which included a review of bank records, online delivery services and shopping platforms, led to investigators arresting Hoop, who admitted to the theft, according to investigators.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said while “stealing is wrong ... stealing from the elderly is particularly vile. It is a complete betrayal of trust, and those who target our most vulnerable citizens will be held fully accountable.”

Though court records say she lives in Camden in Preble County, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said she was living in Greenville in Darke County, which is northwest of Dayton, at the time of the investigation and arrest. The Greenville Police Department assisted with the investigation and Hoop’s arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.