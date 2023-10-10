19 Hamilton educators to be honored for excellence

Nineteen educators in the Hamilton City School District will be recognized at the 21st annual Harry T. Wilks Hamilton Celebrates Education event Oct. 18 at the Courtyard by the Marriott hotel in Hamilton.

“Mr. Wilks created a legacy of honoring education,” said Katie Braswell, vice president of the Hamilton Community Foundation (HCF) and member of the HCF Education Committee. “And we are proud to continue that legacy by recognizing deserving educators, with the support of the Harry T. Wilks Foundation.”

Area schools have nominated someone from their campus to be recognized, including teachers, counselors and custodians. All 19 honorees will receive a $1,000 grant from the Hamilton Community Foundation to be used in their classroom or at their school. Each will receive a custom made picture frame made by artists at InsideOut Studio.

The 2023 “Hamilton Celebrates Education” Educators of Excellence are:

Elijah Balsbaugh, Intervention Specialist at Bridgeport Elementary School

Colleen Brewer, English Language Learner Teacher at The Miami School

Kelsey Brooks, Math Teacher at Garfield Middle School

Amy Butterfield, English as a Second Language Teacher at Highland Elementary School

Michele Campbell, Third Grade Teacher at Queen of Peace School

Steve Connaughton, English as a Second Language Teacher at Crawford Woods Elementary School

Katy Cook, Instructional Coach at Linden Elementary School

Emily Fontaine, First Grade Teacher at St. Ann Catholic School

Mme. Christina French, Science & Language Arts Teacher at Immanuel Lutheran School

Debbie Gleason, Custodian at St. Peter in Chains School

Sarah Graf-Philpot, Intervention Specialist at St. Joseph Consolidated School

Steve Heckman, Social Studies Teacher at Hamilton High School Main Campus

Tina Mazzeo, Title 1 Teacher at Brookwood Elementary School

Laura McFarland, Counselor at Stephen T. Badin High School

Eryn McNabb, Intervention Specialist at Hamilton High School Freshman Campus

James Platt, Custodian at Ridgeway Elementary School

Roberta Smiley, Kindergarten Teacher at Riverview Elementary School

Gaby Tagliamonte, Math Teacher at Wilson Middle School

Brandi Taulbee, Kindergarten Teacher at Fairwood Elementary School

The event will include student musical entertainment by students from Hamilton and Badin high schools.

Harry T. Wilks, a local attorney and benefactor, passed away in March 2014 at the age of 89. A 1943 graduate of Hamilton High School, Harry was a longtime donor and supporter of charitable causes in the community. Having a lifelong belief in the importance of education, Harry established a fund at the Foundation to provide program grants and honor dedicated educators.

A tireless supporter of the arts, Harry brought international recognition to the community by establishing Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park.