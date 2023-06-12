17Strong hosts inaugural Hamilton Neighborhood Summit this month

“We really were inspired by that event to annually bring together and share information,” he said. “We felt like this was a great opportunity to not only do that, but to connect with city and other nonprofit leaders, business leaders, and provide that connection opportunity within these different groups from across the city. That’s really the motivation behind this.”

This event is larger than what the city initially planned. There was a plan to have the first summit in 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID pandemic, but that was going to be geared more toward the people actively leading a neighborhood group. The summit is really building on the 17Strong concept of building a bigger table for more people to have a voice.

“I hope this is one of the most meaningful opportunities for citizens ― youth as well as adults ― to learn about their community, understand what Hamilton is trying to do, they know they are a part of this, and they realize they can be really active in their own neighborhood.”

And if they are hesitant or uncertain about how to begin, Klink said, “We want to be sure they have the tools, the ideas, the passion so they can make their individual neighborhood the best it can be.”

The 2023 Hamilton Neighborhood Summit runs from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 24, and will be at Miami University Regionals Hamilton campus, 1601 University Blvd. Registration is required, and attendance is $10 per person, but people will be able to attend multiple breakout sessions.

Attendees may not be able to attend all breakout sessions due to the structure of the conference, but topics include:

Neighboring as a Verb, where people can learn how neighboring is not just a state of being but an action that can bring people together and strengthen our community.

Putting the “OUR” in Tourism, where people learn how a neighborhood important to tourism and vice-versa, and how neighbors can be a part of a future that includes much more tourism in Hamilton

From Passion to Action: How Residents are Activating Hamilton (and the City Gets Too Much Credit), where a panel of community volunteers talk about how they’ve taken action to activate Hamilton in their own way.

Bridging the Gaps: Building Opportunities for Diversity in Our Community, which addresses how neighbors can work together to create more inclusive and diverse communities.

The Next Generation of Leaders: Youth Perspectives on Hamilton’s Future, where the group will have a thought-provoking conversation with the next generation of leaders in Hamilton.

Beyond the Gallery Walls: A Conversation with Hamilton’s Arts Organizations, where a diverse group of arts organizations about their work in building community through art.

Why Does it Take So Long: Solving Problems Where We Live addresses the most common concerns raised at neighborhood meetings revolving around street conditions, blighted properties, and crime, and learns how the mechanics behind how the city addresses these issues.

Places Need People: Why You Are the Missing Piece explores the role people play in creating vibrant and active public spaces.

This summit allows the folks leading the leading neighborhood initiatives in the city, who are busy with work and activities within their own neighborhoods, can connect with others in the city.

“There are a lot of great volunteers in this community and great and active residents,” Saurber said. “We need more. Many hands make light work, and it’s going to take everyone to lift this city.”

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and includes a light continental breakfast, and ends minutes before the sessions. The sessions end at noon where there will be a Grab & Go Networking Lunch. For more and registration details about the 2023 Hamilton Neighborhood Summit, visit 17stronghamilton.org/summit.