16-year-old girl struck, killed by train in Middletown identified

A 16-year-old girl was struck and killed by a train Saturday evening in Middletown, according to police reports.

Caitlynne E. Miller was struck by a train around 11:07 p.m. at 1819 Casper Ave., according to the police report.

Two trains were stopped on the tracks when officers arrived. Three witnesses were at the scene and said the victim was between the trains, according to the report.

Based on the investigation, no foul play was suspected, according to police.

An adult male had been walking on Charles Street when he noticed two females “screaming stating their friend had been hit by a train,” according to the report.

The male then walked between the trains, attempted to provide aid and located the victim when he was on the phone with 911. He found the victim had no pulse before officers arrived on scene.

