16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 15-year-old boy placed on house arrest

By Chloe Franklin – WCPO
32 minutes ago
A 16-year-old boy, who police say was arrested for shooting and killing 15-year-old Demarian Palmisano, was placed on house arrest after he appeared in court Wednesday morning.

The judge ordered that the boy be released to his mother. The parents of the victim also requested the juvenile be released.

The 16-year-old boy’s mother, who was on Zoom, said she does not work and he would be supervised “at all times.”

“I just want to let everyone know that he’s a good kid and that it was a complete accident,” she said.

The shooting happened on Aug. 4 at approximately 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Laverne Drive.

The 16-year-old was arrested for reckless homicide and taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Facility.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The judge said if the boy violates the rules of his house arrest, he will be sent back to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Facility.

A pre-trial hearing date was scheduled for Oct. 16 at 9:30 a.m.

