16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 15-year-old boy placed on house arrest

The 16-year-old boy’s mother, who was on Zoom, said she does not work and he would be supervised “at all times.”

“I just want to let everyone know that he’s a good kid and that it was a complete accident,” she said.

The shooting happened on Aug. 4 at approximately 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Laverne Drive.

The 16-year-old was arrested for reckless homicide and taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Facility.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The judge said if the boy violates the rules of his house arrest, he will be sent back to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Facility.

A pre-trial hearing date was scheduled for Oct. 16 at 9:30 a.m.