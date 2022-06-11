$1.5M Hanover Twp. roundabout draws concern from resident

“It’s all about safety what we’ve seen at the end of the day is four-way stops people tend to ignore them over time,” Wilkens said. “They end up running them and that’s been our experience at Millikin and Yankee, that’s what happened, we put a four-way stop in there and the accident rates settled right down, over time the accidents picked right back up.”

Wilkens said in rural areas like this, where the speeds are higher, “it makes it worse.”

“With a roundabout the speeds are slowed down to 20 miles and hour versus 55 mile an hour speed limit,” Wilkens said. “And collisions are not T-bone collisions they are glancing blows. That’s one of the big safety factors to them.”

According to the safety study done on the intersection there were 13 crashes and six involved injuries between January 2017 and December 2019.

Johnson also balked at the price differential. According to Wilkens’ office, the roundabout is costing $1.5 million, and the price for a traditional four-way stop improvement would be $13,200.

“For a rural area spending $1.3 million you kind of question it, when you can spend $10,000 and put in stop signs, rumble strips and flashing red light,” Johnson said. “And petition the state to lower the speed limits in the area.”

Wilkens received a $1.3 million from the Ohio Department of Transportation for the roundabout. He said the state will not agree to lower the speed because there has not been a “change of conflict points” on the road to warrant a lower speed.

Johnson also wanted to know why a four-way stop was put in just up the street at Old Oxford Road where the traffic conditions are nearly identical.

Wilkens said they preferred a roundabout there also, but since Old Oxford is a state route, ODOT nixed it “because of the alignment of that because of park, the township hall and the skewed intersection, the cost for roundabout exceeded what they wanted to do.”

Johnson said he talked to but didn’t hire an eminent domain attorney to try and stop it.

“We know we’re ultimately going to lose in the courts,” Johnson said. “Because the courts always, all they have to do is say public safety and there’s no if, an or buts about it.”

The project is slated for construction next year.