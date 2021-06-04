15 people indicted in Butler County

Samantha Isaacs, 12 Savitz Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jason Shane Wilson, 430 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of obstructing official business.

Michael Leonard High, 5273 College Corner Pike, Apt. 22, Oxford; certified back to the lower court on one count of unsafe vehicles, and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Antoine Cook, 1146 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, having weapons while under disability (direct), and carrying concealed weapons.

Garrett C. Lane, 11328 Hoel Road, Camden; indicted on one count of theft.

Deshawn E. Hall, 924 Dustin St., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

Bradley W. Nolen, 30 Howman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and violating a protection order.

Samuel James Miller, 6426 Grand Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

James C. Wallace, 1913 Sheffield St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Explore Teen sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting of former Fairfield football standout

Rikki J. Sneed, 1028 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in heroin.

Jeremy Baxter, 638 Franshire East, Columbus; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brian Gibson, 1205 Maple Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of arson.

Thomas K. Miller, 4497 Elk Creek Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of rape (direct).

Kelvyn J. Love, 4015 Helton Drive, #34, Middletown; indicted on one count each of rape (direct) and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct).

Tammy Thiemann, 3380 Muskopf Court, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of grand theft (direct) and misuse of credit cards (direct).