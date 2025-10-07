13-year-old hit in Liberty Twp. accident Friday

A 13 year old was hit Friday night while riding his bike on Cincinnati-Dayton Road in Liberty Twp., according to a traffic crash report.
The crash was reported at 7:36 p.m.
The 13 year old was riding across a crosswalk at the intersection of Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Linn Road in Liberty Twp. when the driver, traveling southbound, struck him, according to the report.
The driver was 92 years old, according to the report.
The 13 year old was taken to UC West Chester with suspected serious injuries.
