13-year-old hit in Liberty Twp. accident Friday

FILE

FILE
News
By
47 minutes ago
X

A 13 year old was hit Friday night while riding his bike on Cincinnati-Dayton Road in Liberty Twp., according to a traffic crash report.

The crash was reported at 7:36 p.m.

The 13 year old was riding across a crosswalk at the intersection of Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Linn Road in Liberty Twp. when the driver, traveling southbound, struck him, according to the report.

The driver was 92 years old, according to the report.

The 13 year old was taken to UC West Chester with suspected serious injuries.

In Other News
1
Moeller sophomore dies after he was hit by driver who fled, school...
2
Fairfield swatting 911 call: ‘I think this kid’s messing,’ dispatcher...
3
5 seek 4 spots on Trenton City Council
4
Miami U.’s polytechnic transformation may include student housing in...
5
Backers of Madison schools’ tax renewal hopeful for passage on 2nd try

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.