12th District Court of Appeals picks presiding judge

16 minutes ago
Presiding and administrative judges for 2024 have been elected at the 12th District Court of Appeals located in Middletown.

Judge Stephen W. Powell of West Chester Twp. was elected presiding judge. The presiding judge presides over all court sessions, meetings and other activities involving the court.

Powell has been a an appellate judge since 1995. Prior to being elected to the court of appeals, Powell served as Butler County probate judge from 1991 to 1995, and a county court judge 1989 until 1991.

Judge Matthew R. Byrne of Maineville was elected the court’s administrative judge. The administrative judge is responsible for supervising the administration, docket and calendar of the court.

Byrne was elected to the appeals court in 2020. Before beginning his first term in January 2021, Byrne practiced law at the national law firm of Jackson Lewis P.C. He was a member of the firm’s general employment litigation practice group and the wage and hour practice group.

The 12th District, located on Reinartz Boulevard in Middletown, reviews cases from Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Madison, Preble and Warren counties.

