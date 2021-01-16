12 years of growth: Miami’s West Chester campus has seen tripling of enrollment in decade-plus

Explore Miami students face coronavirus testing before being allowed to return to campus

“In March 1995, as the VOA was in the process of turning over the property of the former relay station to the (federal government), Miami sat down with township, county, and school district officials to discuss an approach for transferring the 600-plus acres for educational and recreational purposes,” said Bishop-Clark.

“Miami worked with West Chester (then Union) Township and Butler County on the coordinated proposals to various federal branches for the free transfer of the property,” leading to the school obtaining 20-acres along the western boundary of the property – along Cox Road.

“Miami’s goal was to increase accessibility of university-level undergraduate and graduate programs closer to the I-75 corridor thereby serving more directly the growing areas in West Chester and Liberty townships as well as the growing population in the Warren County area. The concept was always a learning/instructional center, not a full-service campus,” such as Miami’s regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown, she said.

Miami’s decision to pursue a new, single building campus, was a sound one, said West Chester Township officials.

“It is easy to understand the decision and its value to the community,” said Larry Burks, West Chester Township Administrator.

“Educational opportunities are key to the success of West Chester’s local economy. With more than 3,600 businesses in our community, a highly trained workforce is critical,” said Burks.

“A distinguished university’s presence offers opportunity for advanced training and continuing education benefitting our corporate stakeholders and our residents who wish to expand their horizons,” he said.

“Miami’s nationally recognized MBA (Masters of Business Administration) program at the Voice of America is especially impactful allowing access to the best post-secondary education opportunities right in our backyard.”