101-year-old woman was ‘devout Christian, honest and loved her family’

Murrell volunteered at Middletown Regional Hospital and as a Red Cross Gray Lady at Dayton Veteran’s Hospital.

A member of the Breiel Boulevard First Church of God in Middletown, she also enjoyed her Bible study group, reading and hearing about the activities of her grandchildren living in South Carolina, New York and Kentucky.

Her son Tom Murrell, 78, of Louisville, said his mother was “head strong” and often asked for advice, then sometimes didn’t follow that advice.

“She was an interesting character, a complex person,” he said.

She was Republican, he’s a Democrat. They never discussed politics, he said.

His mother was an attractive lady, Murrell said, though he never saw her that way. He said many times his friends commented on his mother’s good looks.

She also followed the latest in fashions. When her husband, Charles suffered several strokes and had dementia, she visited him daily in the nursing home to make sure his outfit matched.

“That was out of love,” he said. “She knew he wanted to look his best even if he didn’t know it.”

When a Hosparus of Louisville social worker asked Murrell to describe herself, she said: “Devout Christian, honest and loved her family.”

Donations may be made to Hosparus Health in Louisville and to Hospice Care of Middletown.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles Thomas Murrell Jr.

She is survived by her children Tom and Anne Murrell; grandchildren John Leichty, Sarah Murrell Knight, Charles Richard Leichty and Dr. Matthew Thomas Murrell; great-grandchildren Elliot Thomas Knight, Eleanor Anne Knight, Walke Thomas Edward Leichty, Nathaniel Reeve Murrell and Owens Childs Murrell.

There will be a private graveside service at the Memorial Chapel of Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum beside her husband. Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home will be in charge of the funeral.