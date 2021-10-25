10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including puppets ‘Sleepy Hollow’ and more

Brett Young

This country singer/songwriter is touring in support of his sixth album, “Weekends Look A Little Different These Days.” Maddie & Tae and Filmore will open. See him at the Icon Music Center in Cincinnati on on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$59.75. For more information, call 513-232-5882 or visit www.iconmusiccenter.com.

‘Legend of Sleepy Hollow’

The Madcap Puppets will present this comic version of the Washington Irving classic, where Ichabod Crane had to deal with the Headless Horseman and the Horseless Headman. See it at the Fairfield Community Arts Center on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12-$17. For more information, call 513-867-5348 or visit www.fairfield-city.org/tickets.

We Ain’t Done Wild’N Yet

Mope Williams and Jay “Big JJ” Lewis are recurring performers on the MTV improv comedy show, “We Ain’t Done Wild’N Yet.” Now, they’re taking their act on the road. See them locally at the Funny Bone at Liberty Center on Friday and Saturday. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $32. For more information, call 513-779-5233 or visit www.liberty.funnybone.com.

Shop, Eat & Treat

This dual event is designed for kids and their parents. Kids can trick-or-treat throughout the entire center while their parents shop or enjoy a much-deserved coffee or cocktail. There will also be complimentary balloon animals and more family-friendly activities at the MidPointe Liberty Library. Check it out at the Liberty Center on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-644-0900 visit www.liberty-center.com.

Treat Street

Thousands of people will descend onto Bridgewater Falls for an afternoon of trick-or-treating. Most business owners will be standing outside their doors for safety and to keep traffic moving. Additional fun includes inflatables, candy given out by first responders, music by the Cincy Tunes Band, free donuts from Tweedles Donuts and, finally, a fill-a-truck event where people can donate apartment starter supplies (pillows, sheets, towels, feminine hygiene products, cleaning products) to help local women in need. All proceeds will go to the YWCA Hamilton. This event is geared toward kids 12 and younger. Check it out at Bridgewater Falls on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-770-0723 or visit www.shopbridgewaterfalls.com.

Fortune Feimster

This stand-up comic is also known for appearing on “Last Comic Standing” and “The Mindy Project.” See her at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati on Saturday at 7 p.m. For more information, call 513-232-6220 or visit www.tafttheatre.org.

Todd Rundgren: Individualist, A True Star Tour

This multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter has a special place in Cincinnati’s heart due to his “Bang the Drum All Day” playing every time the Bengals score a touchdown. The recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will perform a full side of his 19-song 1973 classic, “Wizard, A True Star.” See him at the Icon Music Center in Cincinnati on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$85. For more information, call 513-232-5882 or visit www.iconmusiccenter.com.

Millennium Tour 2021

This massive tour includes Ashanti, the Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, and Sammie. See them at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $49.50-$350. For more information, call 513-421-4111 or visit www.usbankarena.com.