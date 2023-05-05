10 places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, according to Travel Butler County

Here’s what everyone wants to TACO ‘bout today: It’s Cinco de Mayo and the weather is amazing.
To celebrate the holiday, Travel Butler County has create a list of “10 Place to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo.”
First on its list is Agave & Rye, located at 7125 Fountain View Drive in Liberty Center/Liberty Twp. TBC says: “Agave & Rye serves up chef-inspired tacos, freshly squeezed margaritas, and house made queso and salsa. Find nineteen epic tacos, over 70 tequilas, and 90 bourbons. The atmosphere is unique, high energy, and funky with eclectic art adorning the walls. Stop by for a taco and margarita (or two!).”
Next is El Barzon, 948 W. State St., Trenton: “El Barzon, one of Trenton’s most popular restaurants, serves traditional Mexican cuisine and makes you feel right at home. Try their delicious shredded chicken burritos and chimis for a tasty and authentic meal. And for dessert, no meal at El Barzon is complete without tasting the fried cheesecake!,” TBC’s list says.
Others include El Trompo Mexican Grill in West Chester Twp., Fiesta Charra in Oxford, and more. Click here to see Travel Butler County’s full Cinco de Mayo list.
Cinco de Mayo, or the fifth of May, recognizes the date the Mexican army won over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican war — May 5, 1862. The holiday is designed to celebrate Mexican culture and heritage.
About the Author