10 New Year’s Eve parties in Butler, Hamilton and Warren counties

New Year’s Eve with the Menus

This wedding-style party includes an open bar, appetizers, a buffet dinner, a late-night snack bar, party favors, a champagne toast at midnight, and live music from The Menus, a rock band that’s been entertaining Cincinnati audiences for over 30 years. Check it out at Receptions Event Center, 5975 Boymel Drive, Fairfield, on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Tickets are $175 per couple. For more information, visit facebook.com/receptionsinc.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Taft’s

One of Cincinnati’s premiere craft breweries is throwing a “Great Gatsby”-inspired New Year’s Eve event. The evening includes a five-course dinner, a welcome beer or cocktail, a specialty cocktail menu, and a champagne toast with dessert. Dressing up is highly encouraged but not required. Check it out at Taft’s Ale House, 1429 Race St., Cincinnati, on Dec. 31 from 6-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person and includes tip. For more information, call (513) 334-1393 or visit www.taftsbeer.com.

New Year’s Eve 2021 (at Jags)

The premiere steakhouse in Butler County is offering a three-course meal, suggested wine pairings, and live music from a special trio rotating stages. The meal will include delicacies such as Chesapeake Bay Oyster Stew and longtime Jags specialties such as their Grilled New York Strip and Chilean Seabass. Check it out at Jags Steak & Seafood, 5980 West Chester Road, West Chester on Dec. 31 from 4 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Admission is $85 per person. For more information, call (513) 860-5353 or www.jags.com

Ryan Hamilton NYE Show

This clean stand-up comedian focuses on self-deprecating humor, particularly his famous large smile. He’s done the late-night talk show circuit and was a semi-finalist on “Last Comic Standing.” See him at the Funny Bone at Liberty Center, 7518 Bales St., A-120, Liberty Twp., on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are $45-$75. For more information, call (513) 779-5233 or visit www.liberty.funnybone.com.

Happy Zoo Year

The Cincinnati Zoo is offering a kid-friendly New Year’s party that includes a glow party, a DJ, giveaways, kid-friendly activities, and a kid-friendly countdown at 8 p.m. Check it out at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati, on Dec. 31 from 5-8:15 p.m. Tickets are $7-$23. For more information, call (513) 281-4700 or visit cincinnatizoo.org.

New Year’s Eve Blast

You don’t have to go to New York City to have a Time’s Square experience. Come to the heart of downtown and enjoy ice skating, a light show, heaters and high-top tables, games, a DJ, hot, cold, and bubbly drinks, and a fireworks show at midnight. Check it out at Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Cincinnati, on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m.-12:20 a.m. Admission is free but ice skating is $10. For more information, call (513) 621-4400 or visit myfountainsquare.com.

Dueling Pianos at 16 Lots

This local New Year’s party package includes four hours of dueling pianos, unlimited beer, cider and wine, unlimited appetizers (pasta, charcuterie, seafood) from Mad Monks Pizza, and a champagne toast at midnight. Check it out at 16 Lots, 753 Reading Road, Mason, on Dec. 31 from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Tickets are $95. For more information, call (513) 486-3672 or visit the New Year’s Eve Party with Ashton Wolf Dueling Pianos Facebook page.

NYE VIP at the Banks

Spend New Year’s on the Ohio River with E&O Kitchen, a restaurant that specializes in Filipino, Korean, Vietnamese and other types of Asian cuisine. For New Year’s, E&O is offering 11 different dining packages (including sushi towers), DJs, and a champagne toast. Check it out at E&O Kitchen – The Banks, 56 W. Freedom Way, Cincinnati, on Dec. 31 from 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Tickets are $25-$2,000. For more information, call (513) 684-1720 or search for NYE VIP at E&O Kitchen on eventbrite.com.