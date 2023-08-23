10 cooling centers open in Butler County, heat watch in effect as temps soar

With temperatures expected to reach 95 degrees and heat index values as high as 105 to 110 degrees Thursday, the Butler Emergency Management Agency has designated 10 area locations as cooling centers.

Five MidPointe Library locations, three Lane Library locations, a church and technology center in Hamilton have been designated as places open for residents to cool off during this heat wave, according to the EMA.

A heat advisory is in effect for Butler and Warren counties due to expected levels of air pollution considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” like children, elderly adults and people with cardiac or respiratory diseases, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The NWS said residents should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.

Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in minutes, the NWS said.

After a cold front moves through the region late Thursday night, there’s a chance for rain and gusty winds, according to the NWS. But hot temperatures will remain Friday with highs around 90 degrees and heat index levels in the low 100s.

Temperatures on Saturday will still be warm with a high of 86 but dew points will drop during the day as drier air returns. Sunday’s high tops out at 81 degrees, according to the NWS.

BUTLER COUNTY COOLING CENTERS

MidPointe Library Liberty, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp.

MidPointe Library Monroe, 1 Tennessee Ave., Monroe

MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester

MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown

MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton

Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St., Hamilton

Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St., Oxford

Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive, Fairfield

Lane Community Technology Center, 228 Court St., Hamilton

New Life Baptist Mission, 415 Henry St., Hamilton

SOURCE: Butler Emergency Management Agency