1 shot, 1 in custody after reported armed robbery in Hamilton

During the robbery, one person was shot in the upper body, police said.

Police said that officers arrived on scene “within moments” and were able to find and arrest the suspect without incident. Other officers provided emergency medical aid to the person who was shot at the market until medics could arrive, the release said.

The victim was taken to the U.C. West Chester Hospital in unknown condition, police said.

“The swift and coordinated response by Hamilton Police officers ensured the suspect was taken into custody quickly,” the release said.

Hamilton police are investigating the incident, but asked that anyone with information contact the Investigations Section by calling 513-868-5811, extension 2002.